Business Reports for Sunday, Aug. 1

New Frontier Insurance Agency merges with GTA Insurance Group
GTA Insurance Group, a full-service, independent insurance agency has merged with New Frontier Insurance Agency, an independent insurance agency located in Hebron.
New Frontier will continue to operate the same way only under a new name: GTA Insurance Group.
New Frontier has been serving clients in the Thayer County area for more than 30 years.
“We are very grateful for this opportunity to partner with New Frontier and their team allowing us to establish another location in Nebraska,” said GTA President Krae Dutoit. “This addition to our growing agency gives us the ability to offer more carrier options to New Frontier’s customer base.”
“Joining GTA allows us to offer more options to our clients and better serve them in more locations,” said New Frontier’s Bob Dankenbring. “GTA’s midwestern values, their focus on community and small-town relationships, along with the fact that GTA operates in the same fashion as we do, makes this an ideal partnership.”
New Frontier Insurance Agency’s professional staff consists of three employees: Bob Dankenbring, Hope Dankenbring and Kelly Schmitt. They will continue to work out of their Hebron office.
GTA Insurance Group specializes in personal insurance products, commercial insurance, farm and crop insurance and employee benefits, highly emphasizing personalized service. With its addition of New Frontier, it has now grown to include 33 locations across Nebraska, including offices in Grand Island, Hastings and Aurora.
SUNHEAT charity golf tournament set for Aug. 6
SUNHEAT International’s SUNHEAT Open set for Aug. 6 at Centura Hills Golf Club in Cairo will raise funds for Royal Kids Camp, a seven-day summer camp for abused, neglected and abandoned children.
“Our golf tournament has really morphed into its own event with folks asking months in advance when it will be held and who the donations will go to (this year),” said Josh Rookstool, director of sales for the family-owned and operated business in Grand Island.
Last year’s charity golf tournament raised enough money to distribute 1,048 Christmas Eve meals.
Rookstool said this year’s donation will sponsor a dinner for one night of the camp and send the campers home with a backpack filled with essentials.
The SUNHEAT Open is an 18-hole four-person scramble golf tournament. A few of the side games played are golf pong, Polish horseshoes and cornhole. Also new this year is a putting challenge incorporating some of the obstacles purchased from the now-closed Andy’s Isle of Fun mini golf course connected to Skate Island.
Awards will be given to the best scores in two flights, as well as those who mimic the heart of the SUNHEAT Open, by showcasing a positive attitude, earning the Sportsmanship Award. There are 18 flag prizes and chances to win even more at the side games.
SUNHEAT has given proceeds of the tournament to a variety of causes over the years, including Big Brothers Big Sisters, The Grace Foundation, Central Nebraska Humane Society, TeamMates Mentoring Program, #NebraskaStrong flood relief and individuals in need.
The event will begin with registration at noon and tee off at 1 p.m. The cost for this event is $75 per person ($300 per team of four). This includes 18 holes of golf, riding cart, hamburger dinner, snacks/water, drink coupon and a chance for one of many flag prizes. There will be an awards presentation and dinner directly after golf in the clubhouse.
For more information on participating in this event as a golfer, a volunteer, or to donate toward the cause, contact Jessie Lundquist at SUNHEAT International, 800-652-1916 or email jessie@sunheat.com.