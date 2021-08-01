Business Reports for Sunday, Aug. 1

New Frontier Insurance Agency merges with GTA Insurance Group

GTA Insurance Group, a full-service, independent insurance agency has merged with New Frontier Insurance Agency, an independent insurance agency located in Hebron.

New Frontier will continue to operate the same way only under a new name: GTA Insurance Group.

New Frontier has been serving clients in the Thayer County area for more than 30 years.

“We are very grateful for this opportunity to partner with New Frontier and their team allowing us to establish another location in Nebraska,” said GTA President Krae Dutoit. “This addition to our growing agency gives us the ability to offer more carrier options to New Frontier’s customer base.”

“Joining GTA allows us to offer more options to our clients and better serve them in more locations,” said New Frontier’s Bob Dankenbring. “GTA’s midwestern values, their focus on community and small-town relationships, along with the fact that GTA operates in the same fashion as we do, makes this an ideal partnership.”

New Frontier Insurance Agency’s professional staff consists of three employees: Bob Dankenbring, Hope Dankenbring and Kelly Schmitt. They will continue to work out of their Hebron office.