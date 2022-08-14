Business Reports for Sunday, Aug. 14

Cornerstone to purchase Ashton State Bank

YORK — Cornerstone Bank of York has entered into an agreement to purchase the Ashton State Bank at Ashton.

The Ashton State Bank has total assets of approximately $19 million with deposits in excess of $17 million and loans in excess of $11 million. The purchase is subject to regulatory approval with a closing date expected to be in the third quarter of 2022.

Kelly Holthus, chairman of Cornerstone Bank and First York Ban Corp., said Cornerstone is “very pleased to be a part of the Ashton Community. Cornerstone Bank has long been committed to the agricultural sector of the economy and also in serving many smaller communities in Central Nebraska. The management of the bank feels this move will be a further enhancement to expand their banking footprint.”

The Badura family incorporated Ashton State Bank in September 1908 and the family has had continual ownership since that time.

As of June 30, Cornerstone Bank had $2.1 billion in assets and with the acquisition of Ashton, Cornerstone will have 47 banking facilities in 38 communities along with 18 insurance locations.

Cornerstone Bank has banking facilities in: Albion, Aurora, Bartlett, Beaver Lake, Bradshaw, Central City, Clay Center, Clearwater, Columbus, Creighton, Davenport, Edgar, Franklin, Geneva, Glenvil, Grand Island, Guide Rock, Hampton, Harvard, Henderson, Hildreth, McCool Junction, Malmo, Marquette, Monroe, Murray, North Loup, Polk, Rising City, Shelton, St. Edward, Stromsburg, Sutton, Tilden, Waco, Wilcox and York.

NREA names new general manager

LINCOLN — The Nebraska Rural Electric Association Executive Committee has named Rick Nelson as its general manager.

Nelson brings more than 30 years of organizational leadership and industry expertise to the NREA. He is the general manager for Custer Public Power District in Broken Bow, and he will continue serving in this position. Prior to joining CPPD in 2001, Nelson spent 12 years in the operations department at Central Iowa Power Cooperative.

“I want to thank the Nebraska Rural Electric Association board of directors for their support and am excited for the opportunity to work with our membership on important issues facing our industry,” Nelson said. “I am honored to be able to lead the Nebraska Rural Electric Association now and into the future.”

The Nebraska Rural Electric Association is the private non-profit statewide trade association for 34 rural electric systems that provide electric service to consumers in most of the rural areas and many small towns in the great state of Nebraska. Together, the more than 1,000 dedicated employees of NREA member-systems serve 249,000 meters across more than 87,700 miles of line to impact the lives of rural Nebraskans and improve the Nebraska economy.