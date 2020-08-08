Credit Management among best places to work in collections
Credit Management Services Inc., founded in Grand Island and now with locations throughout the Midwest, was recently selected as one of the 2020 Best Places to Work in Collections.
Now in its 13th year, the program was established by InsideARM, the leading independent news and information provider for the Collections industry, and is administered by Best Companies Group, which conducts more than 60 local, national and industry “Best Places” programs each year.
This survey and award program was designed to identify, recognize and honor the best places of employment in the collections industry. This year, 51 companies met the standard to be selected. The Best Places to Work in Collections list is divided into three size categories: small (15-49 employees), medium (50-149 employees) and large (150-plus employees).
Companies were selected through a two-part survey process with evaluation of workplace policies, practices, philosophy, systems and demographics, followed by an employee survey to measure the employee experience.
Best Western Plus in Grand Island earns Travelers’ Choice Award
South Pointe Development LLC, owner of the Best Western Plus Inn & Suites at 2707 South Locust St. in Grand Island, has been awarded the Travelers’ Choice Award by TripAdvisor rating service for this year.
Each year, TripAdvisor examines reviews, ratings and saves from travelers everywhere and uses that information to award the very best. Best Western Plus Inn & Suites is part of an exclusive group that is in the top 10% of hotels worldwide.
Managing partner Gene McCloud credits General Manager Karla Gyenes and her staff for this award.
“I am grateful for the wonderful staff we have at our hotel property and am thankful that the guests we serve on a daily basis recognize the work they do to make their stay a pleasant experience” McCloud said.
