Business Reports for Sunday, Dec. 18

Hornady donates to GRACE Cancer Foundation, American Cancer Society

Hornady recently donated $75,237 to the GRACE Cancer Foundation in Grand Island with a matching amount going to the American Cancer Society for a total donation of, $150,474 split evenly between the two organizations.

Through this initiative, Hornady has now donated more than $1 million over the last several years through a joint contribution to the GRACE Cancer Foundation and American Cancer Society.

“Each year, we are blown away by the generous donation given by Hornady,” said Sarah Koch, executive director of GRACE Cancer Foundation. “Through their generosity, we have been able to provide hope for over 200 patients this year with over $209,000 in financial assistance. All of this would not be possible without their significant support and contribution.”

The donation was calculated using a portion of each box sold of Hornady Critical Defense® Lite ammunition in 9mm and 38 Special. Critical Defense Lite features a pink bullet tip and pink ribbon packaging to help showcase the fight against cancer.

“The GRACE Cancer Foundation and American Cancer Society are two organizations we hold very dear to our hearts,” said Renae Waltemath, Hornady director of sales. “Both of these organizations positively impact the lives of cancer patients and their families each and every day, we are honored to support them.”

The GRACE Cancer Foundation assists cancer patients who live within 40 miles of Grand Island, Nebraska, or are being treated at the Grand Island or Hastings Cancer Centers. Help is available through several methods, such as gas cards, assistance with medical bills, household expenses, and more.

The American Cancer Society’s mission is to free the world from cancer by funding and conducting research, sharing expert information, supporting patients, and spreading the word about prevention.

Founded in 1949, Hornady Manufacturing Co. is a family-owned business headquartered in Grand Island.

St. Francis first in region to offer new technology for brain surgery

CHI Health St. Francis and Neurosurgeon Joshua Anderson are first in the region to offer a new one-of-a-kind technology to mark brain tumors for removal. The new tool is the only FDA-approved optical imaging agent that highlights high grade gliomas — common brian tumors in adults and children.

Gleolan (aminolevulinic acid HCI) turns harmful tumor cells a bright magenta hue increasing their visibility during surgery. The enhanced marking, seen through blue light filtered surgical microscopes, allows for more thorough cancer removal which improves patient outcomes. Patients ingest the compound, known as “pink drink,” a few hours prior to tumor removal surgery.

“Surgery to remove a high grade glioma presents a particular challenge since it often has ‘finger-like’ projections extending into different parts of the brain,” Anderson said. “With this new technology, cancerous cells should glow bright pink. The added visualization allows us to remove as much of the cancer as possible while leaving normal brain tissue intact. More accuracy improves patient outcomes and reduces the chance of the cancer coming back. It can be a game changer.”

An estimated 700,000 people in the United States are living with primary brain tumors.

CHI Health Clinic Neurosurgery (St. Francis), 908 Howard Ave, Suite 108, is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday from and 8 a.m. to noon Friday. Appointments can be scheduled by calling the clinic at 308-398-8993.

First Interstate Bank collects, donates clothing

Team members from First Interstate Bank, a $33 billion community bank with more than 300 branches across 14 states, recently collected and donated 12,232 clothing items from the bank’s annual Coats and More Drive to help keep community members warm this winter.

Items collected included coats, hats, mittens, scarves, socks and snow boots, and were given to local nonprofits, including schools, child and family services, senior centers, and veteran outreach programs.

Since starting the drive in 2009, First Interstate has collected and distributed 63,532 total items to community partners and schools.

“A special thank you to our clients and employees who participated in the 14th annual Coats and More Drive,” said Amberly Pahut, executive director of First Interstate BancSystem Foundation. “The winter months can be particularly difficult for some of our neighbors, and together, we have helped spread warmth around our communities.”

First Interstate, with offices in Grand Island and Hastings, is a community bank headquartered in Billings, Mont., delivering banking and wealth management services across Arizona, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, Oregon, South Dakota, Washington and Wyoming.

With more than 300 offices, First Interstate enhances the communities it serves through an innovative corporate philanthropy program, which includes donating a portion of company profits, matching employees’ personal financial contributions, and donating $10 per hour for volunteer efforts made at qualifying organizations. To learn more, visit www.firstinterstate.com.