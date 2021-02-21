Business Reports for Sunday, Feb. 21

Two GTA managers named to lead state organizations
GTA Insurance Group, with offices in Grand Island, Hastings and Aurora, has announced that two of its location managers have been installed in leadership positions in the insurance industry.
Peggy McDonald, location manager out of the GTA Trenton office, will serve as the 2020-21 Independent Insurance Agents of Nebraska — Big I president.
Tyson Jordening, location manager and shareholder out of the GTA Blue Hill office, will serve as the 2020-21 president of the Professional Insurance Agents of Nebraska & Iowa Association.
“We take pride in being part of our local independent agent associations, and it’s unprecedented that the 2020-21 president seats of both are active team members of GTA Insurance Group,” said GTA President Krae Dutoit. “Their leadership is incredibly important to our industry, and we have the utmost confidence that they will continue to champion and pave the way for independent agencies across the state.”
Other members of the agency have also served in leadership roles in both organizations, including: Gary Thompson (PIA president, 1987-88), Terry Thompson (served on board for both PIA & Big I), Krae Dutoit (Big I president, 2016-17), Mark Weidner (active agent on Big I Farm and Rural Agents committee), Tony Purvis (current board member of Big I), Johnie Kamery (currently serves on Big I Farm & Rural Agents committee), Ryan Loecker (PIA president, 2010-11), Crale Bauer (board member of PIA for six years), and Richard Sirek (PIA president, 1988-89, and PIA agent of the Year in 1986 and 1991).
GTA has more than 30 locations throughout Nebraska.
Edward Jones recognized for training excellence for 21st consecutive year
Financial services firm Edward Jones, with eight financial advisers in Grand Island, has again been named a top company for training. The firm ranked No. 19 on Training magazine’s 2021 Training Top 100 list, up six spots from last year in its 21st consecutive year on the list.
Training magazine announced the winning companies Feb. 8 at the 2021 Virtual Training Conference. The magazine ranks companies’ excellence in employer-sponsored training and development programs tied to corporate strategic goals and business impact.
“We provide our associates the continuous learning and professional development opportunities to unleash their full potential and support their purpose and that of the firm — to partner for positive impact to improve the lives of our clients and colleagues and, together, better our communities and society,” said Kristin Johnson, Edward Jones chief human resources officer Kristin Johnson. “Even as we navigated the challenges of the pandemic, our commitment to learning and development never wavered. We are honored to be recognized by Training magazine — and proud of our associates’ commitment to contribute at the highest level.”
The Grand Island Edward Jones financial advisers are Tom Noble, Will Armstrong, Matthew Armstrong, Scott Roach, Terry Pfeifer, Todd Owen, Phil Hranac and Adriane Washburn.