Business Reports for Sunday, Feb. 21

Financial services firm Edward Jones, with eight financial advisers in Grand Island, has again been named a top company for training. The firm ranked No. 19 on Training magazine’s 2021 Training Top 100 list, up six spots from last year in its 21st consecutive year on the list.

“We provide our associates the continuous learning and professional development opportunities to unleash their full potential and support their purpose and that of the firm — to partner for positive impact to improve the lives of our clients and colleagues and, together, better our communities and society,” said Kristin Johnson, Edward Jones chief human resources officer Kristin Johnson. “Even as we navigated the challenges of the pandemic, our commitment to learning and development never wavered. We are honored to be recognized by Training magazine — and proud of our associates’ commitment to contribute at the highest level.”