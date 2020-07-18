CHI Health among top-performing health systems in country
IBM Watson Health selected CHI Health as one of 5 Top Large Health Systems in 2020
CHI Health has been selected by IBM Watson Health as one of the five top large health systems in the country.
IBM Watson Health considered more than 330 health care systems and nearly 2,500 hospitals in the country, using public data to compare clinical outcomes, operational efficiency and patient experience.
“This is national recognition that the care delivered by the caregivers of CHI Health is second to none,” said Dr. Cliff Robertson, CEO of CHI Health. “As a regional health system, CHI Health is recognized as one of the very best in the country based on performance metrics. This recognition is not a ‘reputation’ award, but driven by the performance on publicly reported cost and quality measures.”
The health systems selected accomplished the following:
- Lower inpatient mortality and fewer patient complications, considering patient severity
- Patients sent home sooner
- Faster emergency care
- Higher scores on patient ratings of their overall hospital experience
“We are very proud to be a part of the CHI Health family,” said Ed Hannon, president of CHI Health St. Francis in Grand Island. “Together, our 14 hospitals, sharing resources and learnings, are leading the way providing innovative, quality, patient-centered care to the communities we serve.”
IBM Watson Health also selected CHI Health as a top-five large health system in 2013, 2014 and 2015.
Essential Personnel receives Best of Staffing award
Essential Personnel, a leading staffing agency with offices in Grand Island, has won the Best of Staffing Client Award from ClearlyRated for providing superior service to their clients.
Winners of this award have proven to be industry leaders in service quality, based entirely on ratings provided by their clients. On average, clients of winning agencies are 3.3 times more likely to be completely satisfied with the services provided, compared to those working with other agencies.
Essential Personnel received a Net Promoter Score of 81.3%, significantly higher than the industry’s average of -2% in 2019.
“Our employment consultants at each of our branch locations worked extremely hard this year to achieve one of the highest Net Promoter Scores in the industry. The focus at our company is providing quality employees and exceptional customer service and we are so excited to be recognized for our efforts in this way,” said Travis Powell, Essential Personnel president and CEO.
Essential Personnel has offices in Grand Island, Kearney, Columbus, Fremont and Norfolk. The Grand Island office, at 1828 N. Webb Road, Suite 1, can be reached at 308-381-4400.
