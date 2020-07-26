St. Francis grants $50,000 COVID-19 relief to local non-profits
Grand Island- CHI Health St. Francis recently granted $50,000 to benefit the health and safety of local communities. These emergency response funds were distributed to local agencies directly impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic as follows:
$20,000 COVID-19 Community Compassion Fund at Heartland United Way for Hall County Collaborative Central Navigation Program
$5,000 Third City Community Clinic
$5,000 Hope Harbor
$5,000 Salvation Army
$5,000 Grand Generation Center
$1,000 Alda Rural Fire
$1,000 Cairo Fire
$1,000 Chapman Firae & Rescue
$1,000 Dannebrog Fire
$1,000 Doniphan Fire
$1,000 Grand Island Rural Fire
$1,000 Giltner Fire
$1,000 Phillips Fire
$1,000 St. Libory Fire
$1,000 Wood River Fire
“Distributing community benefit funds is only one example of how we at St. Francis live our mission - improving the health of the people we serve, especially those who are vulnerable. We’ve been caring for our friends and neighbors this way for more 133 years,” says Melissa Griffith, director, St. Francis Foundation.
“Like St. Francis, the 15 local non-profit organizations that received this funding also found themselves on the front-lines of the pandemic – even during unprecedented uncertainty they step up each and every day in the battle to deliver basic needs of health and safety to people most impacted by life hardships within our communities. We could not be more grateful for these valuable community partners,” say Griffith.
CHI Health St. Francis, during fiscal year 2018/2019, provided 3,164 qualifying patients with $11,161,606 in financial assistance clearing a path for access to vital health care and basic needs.
