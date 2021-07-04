Business Reports for Sunday, July 4

Merrick Medical Center Radiology Department accredited for mammography

CENTRAL CITY — Merrick Medical Center’s Radiology Department recently received accreditation for mammography.

The Mammography Accreditation Program provides facilities with peer review and constructive feedback on staff qualifications, equipment, quality control, quality assurance, image quality and radiation dose. The Mammography Quality Standards Act requires all U.S. mammography facilities to be accredited.

The medical center credits its mammography technicians, Stacy Dexter and Kelsey Vakiner, for their hard work to achieve this accreditation.

Center for Rural Affairs to host beekeeping workshop in Grand Island

A free beekeeping workshop is set for July 22 in Grand Island, hosted by the Center for Rural Affairs.

“Explore Beekeeping” will be presented in both English and Spanish and will run from 6 to 8 p.m. in the picnic shelter at Ashley Park, 220 W. Capital Ave.