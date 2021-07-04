Business Reports for Sunday, July 4

Merrick Medical Center Radiology Department accredited for mammography
CENTRAL CITY — Merrick Medical Center’s Radiology Department recently received accreditation for mammography.
The Mammography Accreditation Program provides facilities with peer review and constructive feedback on staff qualifications, equipment, quality control, quality assurance, image quality and radiation dose. The Mammography Quality Standards Act requires all U.S. mammography facilities to be accredited.
The medical center credits its mammography technicians, Stacy Dexter and Kelsey Vakiner, for their hard work to achieve this accreditation.
Center for Rural Affairs to host beekeeping workshop in Grand Island
A free beekeeping workshop is set for July 22 in Grand Island, hosted by the Center for Rural Affairs.
“Explore Beekeeping” will be presented in both English and Spanish and will run from 6 to 8 p.m. in the picnic shelter at Ashley Park, 220 W. Capital Ave.
“If you’re curious about beekeeping, join this training to learn about bee biology, how the hive functions as a system, costs to start beekeeping, and how to begin,” said Kirstin Bailey, senior project associate for the Center for Rural Affairs.
Registration is required one day in advance; contact Bailey by emailing kirstinb@cfra.org or calling or texting 402-870-2390.
For more information on these and other events, visit cfra.org/events.
Central Nebraska Council on Alcoholism and Addictions moves to new location
Central Nebraska Council on Alcoholism and Addictions Inc. has moved to a new location in Grand Island.
The new office at 3204 College St. (in the former ReStore location) will open on Tuesday.
The agency’s phone number has not changed; it is 308-385-5520.