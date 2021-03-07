Business Reports for Sunday, March 9

Physical therapy clinic to host total joint workshop
Grand Island Physical Therapy will host a total joint workshop March 23.
The free informational session will provide details about joint issues, ways to improve pain level and treatment options and is set for 7 p.m. at 620 N. Diers, Suite 300, inside the West Faidley Medical Building.
There is a limit of 10 participants. Social distancing and masks will be required.
Call Grand Island Physical Therapy at 308-382-0344 to register.
Mary Lanning recognized with BCBS Blue Distinction
HASTINGS — Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Nebraska has selected Mary Lanning Healthcare as a Blue Distinction Center for Knee and Hip Replacement.
Through the Blue Distinction Specialty Care Program, Blue Distinction Centers are named nationally for their commitment to delivering high-quality care and better health outcomes. This is based on objective measures developed with input from the medical community and leading accreditation and quality organizations.
Barb Ninabuck, MLH Total Joint Unit director, and Casie Forbes, MLH surgical services director, said MLH received the recognition because it demonstrated expertise in total knee and hip replacement surgeries, resulting in fewer patient complications and readmissions. Blue Distinction Centers must maintain national accreditation and are also required to have advanced orthopedic certification. MLH was required to report on patient assessments, follow-ups and pain management.
Dr. Brent Hood, Hastings Orthopaedics surgeon, said he is proud to be practicing in a Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Nebraska Blue Distinction Center. Hood practices with Sam Rayburn, Jen Fehringer and Kristen Anderson, PA-Cs.
“This means patients can have confidence going into their procedure, knowing MLH has met high standards of care with proven, high-quality patient outcomes,” Hood said.