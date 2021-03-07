Business Reports for Sunday, March 9

Physical therapy clinic to host total joint workshop

Grand Island Physical Therapy will host a total joint workshop March 23.

The free informational session will provide details about joint issues, ways to improve pain level and treatment options and is set for 7 p.m. at 620 N. Diers, Suite 300, inside the West Faidley Medical Building.

There is a limit of 10 participants. Social distancing and masks will be required.

Call Grand Island Physical Therapy at 308-382-0344 to register.

Mary Lanning recognized with BCBS Blue Distinction

HASTINGS — Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Nebraska has selected Mary Lanning Healthcare as a Blue Distinction Center for Knee and Hip Replacement.

Through the Blue Distinction Specialty Care Program, Blue Distinction Centers are named nationally for their commitment to delivering high-quality care and better health outcomes. This is based on objective measures developed with input from the medical community and leading accreditation and quality organizations.