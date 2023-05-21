Primrose of Grand Island Named Community of the Year

Primrose Retirement Communities has named Primrose of Grand Island the Community of the Year.

The announcement was made on April 27, during the company’s annual Leadership Retreat in St. Augustine, Florida.

“Primrose of Grand Island was selected to receive the 2022 Community of the Year award.” said BJ Schaefbauer, president of Primrose Retirement Communities. “Primrose of Grand Island consistently exceeds expectations related to our mission of creating happy and healthy living environments for our senior population. The Grand Island team has created a culture where residents thrive and staff enjoy coming to work each day. Out of 33 communities currently operating across the country, Primrose of Grand Island rose to the top and is very deserving of this award.”

Primrose Retirement Community of Grand Island consists of 36 independent living apartment homes and 32 assisted living apartment homes.

Primrose Retirement Communities, headquartered in Aberdeen, South Dakota, provides independent living, assisted living and memory care communities across the country which specialize in personalized services and resident-focused care. The mission of Primrose Retirement Communities is to create happy and healthy living environments for seniors. Since the opening of the first Primrose community in Aberdeen in 1991, Primrose has grown to include more than 33 locations in 17 states.

Central City hospital earns honors

CENTRAL CITY — Merrick Medical Center received two awards from the Accountable Care Organization during the group’s annual convention.

The center was named the ACO Top Performer, as determined by a vote among peers within Bryan Health Connect ACO, the Bryan Health Connect team, and the ACO board. The award recognizes an entity that is a leader in value-based care, champions collaboration, and serves as a resource for other ACO members.

It also received the Health Care Quality Improvement Leader Award, judged and voted on by their peers for a quality improvement project that was completed during the year.

Merrick Medical Center increased Medicare annual wellness visit completion by 115.6% from 2020-2022 by completing a workflow analysis to identify gaps in the current process and create improved workflows for staff and providers.

Ensuring that all members of the team were being appropriately utilized was a key step in improving completion rates and creating a more sustainable and efficient process. These workflows led to an increase in completed visits as well as increases in depression screenings and fall risk assessments. Provider engagement in the improvement efforts also resulted in early breast cancer detection for a patient who had an acute visit changed to an annual wellness visit when the care gap was identified.

The Accountable Care Organization is a network of physicians and other health care providers who share financial and medical responsibility for patients. Together, they focus on quality of care, population health management, the patient experience and cost. ACO’s collectively work to ensure that patients receive the highest quality of care at the lowest possible cost.

IdeaBank chooses enCourage as recipient for IdeaThon 2023

HASTINGS — IdeaBank Marketing will provide 24 hours of free marketing services to enCourage Advocacy Center during IdeaThon 2023 on June 8 and 9 at 701 W. Second St., Hastings.

IdeaBank launched IdeaThon in 2021 to support area nonprofit organizations with strategic and creative marketing products and services that they would not otherwise be able to afford.

In the first IdeaThon, IdeaBank created $36,875 worth of services and resources within 24 hours to help the Multicultural Coalition in Grand Island promote its Immigrant Story Walk. That resulted in an attendance increase of 63% for the coalition.

IdeaBank’s efforts also freed up time for the coalition to improve the event’s décor and silent auction and make the immigration simulation more realistic.

For enCourage, IdeaBank will name the organization’s inaugural signature fundraising event, as well as develop promotional materials.

The event will take place on Feb. 2, 2024, at Blank Space/Blue Fork Kitchen.

Based in Hastings, enCourage Advocacy Center addresses root causes of abuse and violence in Adams, Nuckolls, Clay and Webster counties. The organization also combats human trafficking while empowering survivors of abuse and sexual assault.

“We began IdeaThon as a way to support nonprofits in the communities where IdeaBank and its team members live and work,” said Sherma Jones, agency principal. “We’re glad to be able to assist enCourage in the vital work it provides its clients and the community.”

More information about enCourage Advocacy Center is available at encouragecenter.org.

IdeaBank Marketing has been providing comprehensive marketing and advertising services, including strategic marketing plans, social media marketing, traditional and online ad campaigns, corporate identity packages and public relations services, for a wide variety of businesses and industries in Nebraska for 40 years.

AKRS Equipment announces new Oberlin facility

OBERLIN, Kan. — AKRS Equipment has announced it will be building a custom facility at a new location in Oberlin.

“This new facility will give our employees the space and tools to be more efficient and to better serve our customers in Oberlin and surrounding communities,” said Mike Flint, operations director and one of the owners of AKRS Equipment.

The new location will be more than 30,000 square feet in size, including more than 20,000 square feet for service areas, and will be located in northeast Oberlin at the corner of Highway 36 and County Road 491.

“This facility is not only exciting for AKRS customers and employees but also for Oberlin as a whole,” said Greg Unger, Oberlin store manager. “Our new facility shows the growth of AKRS and its commitment to the Oberlin community. We look forward to breaking ground on this project and moving our business to this new location.”

AKRS Equipment is the largest John Deere dealer in the Midwest, headquartered in Lincoln, with 27 locations across Nebraska and Kansas.