AKRS Equipment announces new Oberlin facility

OBERLIN, Kan. — AKRS Equipment has announced it will be building a custom facility at a new location in Oberlin.

“This new facility will give our employees the space and tools to be more efficient and to better serve our customers in Oberlin and surrounding communities,” said Mike Flint, operations director and one of the owners of AKRS Equipment.

The new location will be more than 30,000 square feet in size, including more than 20,000 square feet for service areas, and will be located in northeast Oberlin at the corner of Highway 36 and County Road 491.

“This facility is not only exciting for AKRS customers and employees but also for Oberlin as a whole,” said Greg Unger, Oberlin store manager. “Our new facility shows the growth of AKRS and its commitment to the Oberlin community. We look forward to breaking ground on this project and moving our business to this new location.”

AKRS Equipment is the largest John Deere dealer in the Midwest, headquartered in Lincoln, with 27 locations across Nebraska and Kansas.