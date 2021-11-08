Business Reports for Sunday, Nov. 7

During breast surgery, the localization procedure directs the surgeon to specific tissue that needs to be removed. Previously, wire localization was used, which required a wire to be placed in the breast on the day of surgery.

The SAVI SCOUT® Wire-Free Radar Localization System features a safe, non-radioactive radar that detects a reflector placed in the breast tissue at the area of concern. The reflector, which is the size of a grain of rice, can be placed at any time before the breast procedure, eliminating wire placement on the day of surgery. During surgery, the surgeon scans the breast using the SCOUT guide to locate the reflector and the tissue that needs removed.

“Breast cancer surgery can be physically and emotionally distressing for patients,” said Tami Lipker, MLH director of diagnostic imaging. “At MLH, we strive to find ways to create a better experience for our patients. SCOUT resolves some of the difficult aspects of breast conservation surgery by eliminating the need to place a wire inside breast tissue to locate a tumor.”

“At Mary Lanning Healthcare, we are always striving to improve processes that will enhance our patient’s experience,” said Dr. Shellie Faris from Central Nebraska General Surgery. “The benefits of this new technology include improved patient comfort, reduction in wait times on the day of surgery and flexibility with scheduling. The systems align with our goal to reduce stress for patients dealing with a difficult diagnosis. As a team, we are committed to adopting safe and progressive breast care treatment options.”