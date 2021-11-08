Business Reports for Sunday, Nov. 7

Wastewater facility earns state honors
KEARNEY — The Safety Awards Committee of the Nebraska Water Environment Association recognized 11 Nebraska facilities for excellence in accident prevention and for implementing a safety program that includes training, materials and the participation of all employees. Gold, silver and bronze awards were presented to four classes of facilities: 10-plus operators, five to nine operators, one to four operators; and industrial.
The Grand Island Wastewater Treatments Facility earned a silver award in the 10-plus operators division. A Lincoln facility took the gold award
St. Francis cardiovascular rehabilitation program certified by industry leader
The CHI Health St. Francis pulmonary rehabilitation program has been certified by the American Association of Cardiovascular and Pulmonary Rehabilitation. This certification is recognition of St. Francis’ commitment to improving the quality of life of patients by enhancing standards of care.
Cardiovascular and pulmonary rehabilitation programs are designed to help people with pulmonary problems (e.g., chronic obstructive pulmonary disease [COPD], respiratory symptoms) recover faster and live healthier. Both programs include exercise, education, counseling and support for patients and their families.
The St. Francis pulmonary rehabilitation team includes Seann Julian, RRT; Kathy Lierman, RN; Joan Jakubowski; Darcy Hughes; Peggy Helms; Ashley Ruble and Julie Gortemaker.
To earn accreditation, the St. Francis pulmonary rehabilitation program participated in an application process that required extensive documentation of the program’s practices. AACVPR Program Certification is the only peer-review accreditation process designed to review individual programs for adherence to standards and guidelines developed and published by AACVPR and other related professional societies. Each program’s application is reviewed by the AACVPR Program Certification Committee, and certification is awarded by the AACVPR Board of Directors.
In 2018, AACVPR moved to an outcomes-based process with performance measurements that represent more meaningful outcomes. Therefore, AACVPR-certified programs are leaders in the cardiovascular and pulmonary rehabilitation field because they offer the most advanced practices available and have proven track records of high quality patient care. AACVPR Program Certification is valid for three years.
MLH adopts wireless technology to enhance breast surgery experience
HASTINGS — Mary Lanning Healthcare is the first hospital in Nebraska to utilize the SAVI SCOUT® radar localization system for guiding the removal of targeted tissue during some breast surgeries.
During breast surgery, the localization procedure directs the surgeon to specific tissue that needs to be removed. Previously, wire localization was used, which required a wire to be placed in the breast on the day of surgery.
The SAVI SCOUT® Wire-Free Radar Localization System features a safe, non-radioactive radar that detects a reflector placed in the breast tissue at the area of concern. The reflector, which is the size of a grain of rice, can be placed at any time before the breast procedure, eliminating wire placement on the day of surgery. During surgery, the surgeon scans the breast using the SCOUT guide to locate the reflector and the tissue that needs removed.
“Breast cancer surgery can be physically and emotionally distressing for patients,” said Tami Lipker, MLH director of diagnostic imaging. “At MLH, we strive to find ways to create a better experience for our patients. SCOUT resolves some of the difficult aspects of breast conservation surgery by eliminating the need to place a wire inside breast tissue to locate a tumor.”
“At Mary Lanning Healthcare, we are always striving to improve processes that will enhance our patient’s experience,” said Dr. Shellie Faris from Central Nebraska General Surgery. “The benefits of this new technology include improved patient comfort, reduction in wait times on the day of surgery and flexibility with scheduling. The systems align with our goal to reduce stress for patients dealing with a difficult diagnosis. As a team, we are committed to adopting safe and progressive breast care treatment options.”