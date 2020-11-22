 Skip to main content
Business reports for Sunday, November 22
DHHS hosting virtual career opportunity fair Dec. 3

LINCOLN — The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) will host a virtual career fair from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. on Dec. 3.

Full-time, part-time and temporary on call opportunities are available. Participants will receive the following:

— General information about DHHS

— Details on how DHHS serves Nebraska residents

— Open opportunities and key takeaways about those roles

— Q&A session

Those interested must complete a preliminary application by Monday at www.governmentjobs.com/careers/nebraska?. Interested parties are encouraged to upload a resume to aid in matching applicants’ qualifications with jobs. When the preliminary application is submitted, applicants will receive a link to the virtual event. For the best experience, participants should have access to an enabled webcam and microphone. They may also call in to the event by phone.

Those who register and find themselves unable to attend should contact DHHS Human Resources, so that staff can make some additional arrangements.

Applicants must be at least 21.

