Business Reports for Sunday, Sept. 12

NorthWestern Energy customer service center reopens in Grand Island
NorthWestern Energy’s customer service center in Grand Island has opened to the public after being closed to walk-in traffic since March 2020 due to the pandemic. The office at 612 S. Webb Road is open for walk-in customers from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
“Our customer service centers are located in buildings where our line crews, supply teams and other mission-critical workers are based,” said NorthWestern Energy Director of Customer Care Lori St. Aubin. “The difficult decision was made to close to walk-in traffic to keep our employees and our customers safe. Our employees’ time was spent assisting customers over the phone and online.”
NorthWestern Energy has protocols in place at its customer service centers to keep customers and employees safe during in-person visits.
“We continue to encourage customers to use northwesternenergy.com, with options such as paying NorthWestern Energy bills or to sign up for or discontinue service,” St. Aubin said. “Payments can be left at the drop boxes located at all of the customer service centers.”
MLH Stroke Program receives recognition
HASTINGS — Mary Lanning Healthcare’s Stroke Program recently received the American Heart Association’s Gold Get with the Guidelines — Stroke Quality Achievement Award for commitment to prioritizing care for stroke patients.
The award was given because MLH ensures stroke patients receive the most appropriate treatment, according to nationally recognized, research-based guidelines.
Get With The Guidelines is an American Heart Association/American Stroke Association hospital-based quality improvement program that provides hospitals with tools and resources to increase adherence to the latest research-based guidelines.
Additionally, MLH received the association’s Target: Type 2 Honor Roll Award. To qualify for this recognition, MLH met quality measures with more than 90% of compliance for 12 consecutive months for the “Overall Diabetes Cardiovascular Initiative Composite Score.”
It also met specific scientific guidelines as a Primary Stroke Center, featuring a comprehensive system for rapid diagnosis and treatment of stroke patients admitted to the Emergency Department.