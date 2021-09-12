Business Reports for Sunday, Sept. 12

NorthWestern Energy customer service center reopens in Grand Island

NorthWestern Energy’s customer service center in Grand Island has opened to the public after being closed to walk-in traffic since March 2020 due to the pandemic. The office at 612 S. Webb Road is open for walk-in customers from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

“Our customer service centers are located in buildings where our line crews, supply teams and other mission-critical workers are based,” said NorthWestern Energy Director of Customer Care Lori St. Aubin. “The difficult decision was made to close to walk-in traffic to keep our employees and our customers safe. Our employees’ time was spent assisting customers over the phone and online.”

NorthWestern Energy has protocols in place at its customer service centers to keep customers and employees safe during in-person visits.

“We continue to encourage customers to use northwesternenergy.com, with options such as paying NorthWestern Energy bills or to sign up for or discontinue service,” St. Aubin said. “Payments can be left at the drop boxes located at all of the customer service centers.”

