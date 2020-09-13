Business Reports for Sunday, Sept. 13

FNBO awards grant to Multicultural Coalition
First National Bank of Omaha has awarded a $5,000 grant to the Multicultural Coalition in Grand Island as part of its workforce stability grant awards.
The Multicultural Coalition will use the grant to provide support for Employment Ready Immigration Services to aid immigrants in receiving documentation needed to begin or continue employment as well as employment case management support.
This award is part of $660,000 in grants awarded to 37 organizations in Nebraska. In all, $895,000 in workforce stability grants has been given to 63 organizations in Nebraska, Colorado, Illinois, Kansas, South Dakota and Texas, providing additional relief to individuals and businesses impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
In total, through two rounds of funding this year, FNBO has provided more than $3.9 million in philanthropic and impact investments to community partners working to support those most financially impacted by the current crisis.
“Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, FNBO has remained committed to doing our part to mitigate the financial impact this virus has had throughout our communities,” said Alec Gorynski, vice president of community development and corporate philanthropy. “As a result, we’ve directed our community investments in a manner that supports nonprofit organizations that are working to address both the short-term needs and long-term impact to individuals and small businesses.”
The first round of grants in May addressed housing stability grants. The second round primarily supports workforce stability programs.
Virtual seminar to address use of technology during pandemic
The coronavirus pandemic has presented an array of challenges for business owners, many of which can be solved through the proper use of technology.
Lutz Tech is hosting a complimentary virtual seminar, “Ctrl-Alt-Delete: Pandemic Technology Solutions,” on Oct. 7.
The company’s experts will share strategies and effective uses of various concepts to help businesspeople position their operations for success. From Microsoft Office 365 to data analytics, cybersecurity and more, this forum will be full of information businesses can use to optimize functionality, increase profitability and be better prepared for future curveballs.
The virtual seminar will be from 1 to 4:45 p.m.
For more information on this event and to register, go online to: https://www.lutz.us/pandemic-technology-
solutions/
Questions also may be emailed to info@lutz.us.
