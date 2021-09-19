Business Reports for Sunday, Sept. 19

Ryder Rosacker McCue & Huston maintains Best Practices Study status
Ryder Rosacker McCue & Huston in Grand Island has retained its Best Practices status, once again becoming a part of an elite group of independent insurance agencies around the United States. This status comes by participating in the Independent Insurance Agents & Brokers of America (IIABA or the Big “I”) Best Practices Study group.
The annual survey and study of leading independent insurance agencies documents the business practices of the “best” agencies and urges others to adopt similar practices. The agencies comprising the study groups are selected every third year through a comprehensive nomination and qualifying process and awarded a “Best Practices Agency” designation. The agency was nominated by either an IIABA affiliated state association or an insurance company and qualified based on its operational excellence.
The selected Best Practices agencies retain their status during the three-year cycle by submitting extensive financial and operational data for review each year. This is the third year of the current three-year study cycle. More than 1,000 independent agencies throughout the U.S. were nominated to take part in the annual study in 2019, but only 262 agencies qualified for the honor. To be chosen, the agency had to be among the 35-45 top-performing agencies.
Ryder Rosacker McCue and Huston, 509 W. Koenig, is a locally owned independent insurance agency representing numerous companies. It provides insurance and bonding for businesses and individuals throughout the United States, including property, liability, workers compensation, auto, home, life and health.
Compensation Programs merges with GTA Insurance Group
LINCOLN — Compensation Programs Inc. announced on Sept. 1 that it has merged with GTA Insurance Group, a full-service, independent insurance agency.
“We are grateful for this opportunity to partner with Brian and Chris McPike, ComPro founders, and their amazing team,” said GTA President Krae Dutoit. “ComPro specializes in employee benefits, individual & family health insurance, as well as Medicare and senior benefits. This will add resources to our existing health insurance division, broaden our product offerings and strengthen our competitive edge in the ever-changing and ever-growing health insurance market.”
“Chris and I knew the merger with GTA was the right move because both companies share the same dedication to servicing their clients well,” said Brian McPike of Compensation Programs. “We saw this partnership with GTA as a tremendous growth opportunity for both ComPro and GTA. A definite win-win. We look forward to all that this solid partnership has to offer.”
ComPro’s 14-person team will become part of the GTA team but will continue to work out of their office in Lincoln. ComPro has been helping clients with their health insurance for 30-plus years, in Lincoln and the surrounding areas.
GTA Insurance Group specializes in personal insurance products, commercial insurance, farm and crop insurance and employee benefits, highly emphasizing personalized service. With its addition of ComPro, the agency has now grown to include 34 office locations across Nebraska,, ncluding offices in Grand Island, Hastings and Aurora.