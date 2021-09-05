Business Reports for Sunday, Sept. 5

Mary Lanning, Hastings YMCA planning aquatic therapy pool
HASTINGS — A healthier Hastings is the ultimate goal of a $1 million pledge from Mary Lanning Healthcare to the Hastings YMCA.
Eric Barber, MLH president and CEO, said the two nonprofit organizations are working together to kick off a building project that will benefit the entire Hastings community and include a pool where MLH will offer aquatic therapy.
“This pledge fits squarely into the MLH mission statement, which addresses the need to make Hastings healthier,” Barber said. “It also fulfills our need as a nonprofit organization to provide benefits directly to the community we serve.
“It makes sense for us to help the YMCA become stronger because we share the same end goal. The benefits of this collaboration will be realized by all of us in the Hastings area.”
Jeff Anderson, MLH Board of Trustees chairman, said the $1 million MLH pledge will be funded by the Mary Lanning Trust.
The MLH rehabilitation departments will provide services at the therapy pool with oversight from the YMCA. A timeline for construction has not yet been released.
The therapy pool, which will be located adjacent to the current YMCA swimming, is a much-needed addition to MLH rehabilitation, according to MLH physical therapy staff.
The buoyancy property of water helps to support the weight of the patient, reducing weight bearing and stress on the joints, which in turn reduces pain. The viscosity of the water adds resistance, aiding in strengthening and body awareness activities, and paired with the buoyancy for the reduction of stress on the joints, patients can participate in weight bearing and strengthening activities that outside of the water would be too painful.
CVA, Land O’ Lakes support FFA program
Central Valley Ag Cooperative has partnered with Land O’ Lakes Inc. and its Land O’ Lakes Foundation Member Co-Op Program to again support the Nebraska FFA Foundation and the I Believe in the Future of Ag Program. This program helps local FFA chapters raise money for innovative projects in their classrooms, leadership programming, community service projects, and field trips to advance agriculture education in their schools.
“FFA is so important for the future of agriculture and the local communities we serve,” said Nic McCarthy, senior vice president for agronomy for CVA.
“We are grateful for the support that CVA and all our partners provide for us, ensuring strong FFA chapters in the state of Nebraska,” said Stacey Agnew, FFA executive director. “This program would not be what it is today without the help of CVA, their continued support and assistance in promoting this program over the years has greatly contributed to its success.”
McCarthy recently presented a check for $25,060 to Nebraska state FFA officers and leadership of the Nebraska FFA Foundation. This check will support the “I Believe” program along with other Nebraska FFA programs.
“FFA has always been such a big part of my life. Serving as a state officer has shown me the generosity and support that so many have for this amazing organization. Donations like the one from CVA mean so much to all of Nebraska FFA. We are incredibly thankful,” said Nebraska FFA State President Ellie Wanek.
Mary Lanning Healthcare Wound Center receives recognition
HASTINGS — The Mary Lanning Healthcare Wound Center has been recognized with the Patient Satisfaction Award from RestorixHealth.
RestorixHealth manages the MLH Wound Center. The award signifies that the MLH center met national patient satisfaction benchmarks.
Alexandria Donehey, MLH Wound Center program director, said the MLH Wound Center achieved a patient satisfaction score of 96%. A multidisciplinary team of physicians, nurses and technicians with advanced training in wound care and hyperbaric medicine staff the Wound Center, located in the MLH Medical Services Building in Hastings.
RestorixHealth, a leading wound care management company, develops and manages centers of excellence for amputation prevention, wound management and hyperbaric medicine.