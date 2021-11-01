Business Reports: Grand Island Mammography earns reaccreditation

Central Valley Ag delivers value to member-owners in the form of $16 million of equity payments

YORK — Central Valley Ag continues to give back to member-owners, demonstrating the cooperative spirit. Recently, CVA’s Board of Directors approved the distribution of year-earned and age-based equity payments to its member-owners totaling almost $16 million.

A payment of $9.5 million is being made to member-owners based on their business with the cooperative in 2007 and 2008. Additionally, approximately $6.5 million of age-based equity and retirements is being distributed to members that were age 65 or older as of Dec. 31, 2020.

“I am proud of CVA’s performance, and our ability to return equity to our patrons,” said Carl Dickinson, CEO of Central Valley Ag. “It is exciting that your cooperative is in a position to not only add value through the products and services we provide, but to also return cash to the membership.”

Many people don’t fully understand or appreciate the cooperative structure according to Brandi Miller, CEO of the Kansas Co-op Council. When a co-op is profitable, dollars are returned back to owners in two ways, the first is through cash patronage. This is a direct return back to producers based on the amount of business they have done with the co-op.