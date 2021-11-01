Business Reports: Grand Island Mammography earns reaccreditation

HASTINGS — Grand Island Mammography, part of Mary Lanning Healthcare, recently received a three-year reaccreditation from the American College of Radiology.
The ACR gold seal of accreditation represents the highest level of image quality and patient safety. It is awarded only to organizations that meet ACR Practice Parameters and Technical Standards after peer-review evaluation by board-certified physicians and medical physicists who are experts in the field. Image quality, personnel qualifications, adequacy of equipment, quality control procedures and quality assurance programs are assessed. Findings are reported to the ACR Committee on Accreditation, which provides the practice with a comprehensive report to be used for continuous improvement.
Tami Lipker, MLH Director of Diagnostic Imaging, said the reaccreditation shows the high quality of care being given at Grand Island Mammography.
“Our employees work tirelessly to improve the patient experience, making them feel as comfortable as possible,” Lipker said.
The ACR, founded in 1924, is a professional medical society dedicated to serving patients and society by empowering radiology professionals to advance practice, science and professions of radiological care. It serves more than 37,000 diagnostic/interventional radiologists, radiation oncologists, nuclear medicine physicians and medical physicists with programs focusing on the practice of medical imaging and radiation oncology, and the delivery of comprehensive healthcare services.
Central Valley Ag delivers value to member-owners in the form of $16 million of equity payments
YORK — Central Valley Ag continues to give back to member-owners, demonstrating the cooperative spirit. Recently, CVA’s Board of Directors approved the distribution of year-earned and age-based equity payments to its member-owners totaling almost $16 million.
A payment of $9.5 million is being made to member-owners based on their business with the cooperative in 2007 and 2008. Additionally, approximately $6.5 million of age-based equity and retirements is being distributed to members that were age 65 or older as of Dec. 31, 2020.
“I am proud of CVA’s performance, and our ability to return equity to our patrons,” said Carl Dickinson, CEO of Central Valley Ag. “It is exciting that your cooperative is in a position to not only add value through the products and services we provide, but to also return cash to the membership.”
Many people don’t fully understand or appreciate the cooperative structure according to Brandi Miller, CEO of the Kansas Co-op Council. When a co-op is profitable, dollars are returned back to owners in two ways, the first is through cash patronage. This is a direct return back to producers based on the amount of business they have done with the co-op.
“Those dollars stay local, to be reinvested back into the community,” Miller said.
In addition to cash patronage, the co-op has earnings that are earmarked for later distributions. In the short-term, these equity dollars are an investment by members in their co-op and can be used by the co-op to make capital improvements, which further grow the business or might make the co-op more efficient.
“In turn, the additional efficiencies generate more profits that go back to the producer,” Miller said. “It allows producers to really benefit from supporting their own business, and the economies of scale allow producers access to resources that they may not have on their own.”
“We truly appreciate the business of our member-owners and are excited to share with them the success of the cooperative,” said Dickinson.
Central Valley Ag is a farmer-owned cooperative headquartered in York with locations in Iowa, Kansas and Nebraska.