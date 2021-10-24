Business Reports: Heartland Bank opens new branch on Webb Road

Heartland Bank has opened a new branch at 2106 N. Webb Road, after being delayed due to the pandemic.
“We are delighted to have the opportunity to expand our presence in Nebraska and welcome the customers, associates and the Grand Island community to the Heartland Bank family,” said John Wilkins, CEO and chairman of Heartland Bank. “We look forward to continuing our mutual commitment to relationship banking, family ownership and building strong relationships with our customers and community.”
The Grand Island branch continues the bank’s lending and mortgage services, a full suite of deposit banking services, online and mobile banking, and industry leading trust, insurance, and wealth management services.
Heartland Bank in Grand Island has five associates to efficiently service the needs of the community: Kevin Hynes as vice president/ relationship manager; Mike Peck, vice president/relationship manager; Sheri Lyons, assistant vice president/customer service supervisor; Jeanette Anderson, senior customer service associate; and Michaela Dehart, customer service associate.
The bank will host a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 4 p.m. Thursday. An open house will follow the ceremony with door prizes and refreshments.
Heartland Bank is a family-owned community bank, with the vision to be a growing organization who provides leadership to improve the lives of customers, associates and communities. With fourteen full-service locations and one loan production office, Heartland Bank has $740 million in total assets and is one of the top 6 ag lenders in Nebraska.
Morrison Cancer Center grand opening set for Tuesday
The Morrison Cancer Center will celebrate the opening of its Grand Island location with a grand opening and open house from 3:30 to 7 p.m. Tuesday.
The event, on the first floor of the Prairie Commons Medical Office Building at Grand Island Regional Medical Center, will include a Grand Island Chamber of Commerce ribbon cutting at 4 p.m. The public is invited and refreshments will be served.
The Morrison Cancer Center in Grand Island, affiliated with Mary Lanning Healthcare in Hastings, will offer hematology/oncology treatments, PET/CT imaging, lab services and a state-of-the-art infusion center.
Dr. M. Sitki Copur is the medical director.
David Jones, MCC Director, said the second half of the center — radiation oncology, featuring a new linear accelerator — will open early in 2022. The radiation portion is currently under construction.
Lutz expands services with pooled employer plan offering
Lutz Financial, an SEC registered investment advisor and affiliate of business solutions firm Lutz, recently announced its partnership with Newport, an independent retirement services provider, to offer the Lutz Financial Pooled Employer Plan.
“This new retirement plan solution, made possible with the passing of the SECURE Act, enables employers of all sizes, industries, and locations to come together and adopt the benefits of one professionally managed retirement plan,” said Chris Wagner, Lutz financial director.
“Participating employers benefit through reduced administrative burdens, fiduciary risks, and lower overall retirement plan costs achieved through economies of scale. In addition, employees receive a modern, user-friendly experience and access to independent financial advisors.
“Employers are communicating the need to provide a competitive retirement plan to compete for talent without being an investment expert or dedicating internal staff to time-consuming plan administration. The Lutz Financial PEP meets these needs while allowing employers to maintain plan feature flexibility. Our clients have already seen great success implementing the PEP, and we are excited to be at the forefront of offering a pooled employer plan locally.”
Lutz selected Newport as a partner because of its extensive retirement plan capabilities, award-winning service and industry-leading technology. The company provides solutions tailored to the needs of employers of every size, from small businesses to the Fortune 1000.
Newport’s retirement recordkeeping services support more than 39,000 plans and 1.5 million plan participants, representing over $150 billion in retirement assets under administration.
CCC to host seminar focusing on family home care
Central Community College will offer a free informational seminar, “Opening A Family Child Care Home Business,” from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Nov. 11 at its locations in Columbus, Grand Island, Hastings, Kearney and Ord. It also will be available online.
Topics will include testimonials from current home providers, the benefits of family home care, and resources in Nebraska.
The seminar will be in the North Education Center, Room 904, at the Columbus Campus; Room 103 at the Grand Island Campus; the Dawson Building, Room 306, at the Hastings Campus; and Room 310 at the Kearney Center. Signs will be posted at the Ord Learning Center.
For more information, contact Barb Beck at 308-398-7476 or bbeck@cccneb.edu. To register, contact the CCC extended learning services office at 308-398-7441 or elsgi@cccneb.edu.
The seminar is sponsored by the Hall County Community Collaborative, Communities for Kids-Nebraska Children, Nebraska Early Childhood Collaborative, Nebraska Early Learning Connection and CCC.