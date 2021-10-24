Business Reports: Heartland Bank opens new branch on Webb Road

Heartland Bank has opened a new branch at 2106 N. Webb Road, after being delayed due to the pandemic.

“We are delighted to have the opportunity to expand our presence in Nebraska and welcome the customers, associates and the Grand Island community to the Heartland Bank family,” said John Wilkins, CEO and chairman of Heartland Bank. “We look forward to continuing our mutual commitment to relationship banking, family ownership and building strong relationships with our customers and community.”

The Grand Island branch continues the bank’s lending and mortgage services, a full suite of deposit banking services, online and mobile banking, and industry leading trust, insurance, and wealth management services.

Heartland Bank in Grand Island has five associates to efficiently service the needs of the community: Kevin Hynes as vice president/ relationship manager; Mike Peck, vice president/relationship manager; Sheri Lyons, assistant vice president/customer service supervisor; Jeanette Anderson, senior customer service associate; and Michaela Dehart, customer service associate.

The bank will host a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 4 p.m. Thursday. An open house will follow the ceremony with door prizes and refreshments.