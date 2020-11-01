Business Reports: Hy-Vee introduces automated cleaning system that sanitizes shopping carts after every use

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — Hy-Vee Inc. is introducing an automated cleaning system that cleans and sanitizes shopping carts after every use.

By mid-November, more than 200 Hy-Vee stores across its eight-state region, including Grand Island, will have a Sterile Cart system in operation. Hy-Vee is the first grocery chain to implement the automated sanitization system across its company.

This innovative system cleans several carts quickly and consistently, eliminating the need for store employees to manually clean each cart throughout the day. Additionally, it cleans and sanitizes the entire cart and not just the handles and high-touch areas.

“Since the beginning of the pandemic, it has been our desire to put Hy-Vee customers’ minds at ease with thorough sanitization measures. We are always looking at innovative ways to improve store operations, improve the shopping experience for customers and, most importantly, ensure the health and safety of our customers and our employees,” said Randy Edeker, chairman, CEO and president of Hy-Vee.