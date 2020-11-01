Business Reports: Hy-Vee introduces automated cleaning system that sanitizes shopping carts after every use

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — Hy-Vee Inc. is introducing an automated cleaning system that cleans and sanitizes shopping carts after every use.
By mid-November, more than 200 Hy-Vee stores across its eight-state region, including Grand Island, will have a Sterile Cart system in operation. Hy-Vee is the first grocery chain to implement the automated sanitization system across its company.
This innovative system cleans several carts quickly and consistently, eliminating the need for store employees to manually clean each cart throughout the day. Additionally, it cleans and sanitizes the entire cart and not just the handles and high-touch areas.
“Since the beginning of the pandemic, it has been our desire to put Hy-Vee customers’ minds at ease with thorough sanitization measures. We are always looking at innovative ways to improve store operations, improve the shopping experience for customers and, most importantly, ensure the health and safety of our customers and our employees,” said Randy Edeker, chairman, CEO and president of Hy-Vee.
The Sterile Cart system uses a low-pressure spray system and a dry-in-place disinfectant. It has a small footprint (6x4 feet) and easily can be installed where shopping carts are returned and staged for customer use. Since the beginning of the pandemic, Hy-Vee stores regularly clean carts throughout the day, and have sanitation wipes available where customers grab a cart. This new system eliminates the need to manually clean each cart while providing a more consistent and thorough disinfecting process.
Bridges: Senior Living Advisors expands service area
Bridges: Senior Living Advisors has expanded its service area as well as added new services, now offering collaborative referral services with Oasis Senior Advisors, a peer referral business serving the Lincoln and Elkhorn area.
“Some of our clients are having procedures done by specialists in the Lincoln/Omaha area and then returning to central Nebraska to recuperate or be closer to family,” said Beth Stecker, a certified senior advisor. “In turn, we serve our Tri-Cities residents who are looking to move to the Lincoln/Omaha area to be closer to family.”
Long-term care advising is for those seniors and their families needing the medical care of a long-term care community. Bridges: Senior Living Advisors assist clients ascertain which community best suits the senior’s needs and fits their budget.
“We utilize our proprietary software, look at what LTC communities are doing to keep residents safe and engaged, then virtually tour the communities,” Stecker said. “Once the COVID restrictions can be lifted, we hope to go back to in person visits. Our advisors serve as client advocates and an active part of family support during this whole transition.”
Bridges: Senior Living Advisors offers its referral services free to seniors and their families when they need assistance transitioning from home to another level of care. They specialize in independent, assisted living, memory and skilled care.
Bridges: Senior Living Advisors is a family owned and operated referral business originating in Grand lsland. For more information, contact the business, located at 2204 Woodridge Lane, at 308-390-2376 or check online at www.bridgesseniorliving.com
