Business Reports: Hy-Vee launches premium membership program

Hy-Vee Inc. has launched a new Hy-Vee Plus premium membership, which offers customers added savings and exclusive benefits and services across all areas of the store, both in-store and online.

The cost of the program is $99 per year.

The Hy-Vee Plus premium membership will offer exclusive benefits such as select monthly offers and coupons, free Hy-Vee Aisles Online grocery delivery, free Hy-Vee Aisles Online two-hour express pick-up and a personal concierge service.

Customers enrolled in the existing Hy-Vee Aisles Online membership program, which offers customers free grocery delivery, will automatically be upgraded to a Hy-Vee Plus premium membership at no additional cost.

Those who currently use the Hy-Vee Aisles Online service and do not have a Hy-Vee Plus membership can continue using the service as usual. This program does not change any of the service offerings or fees.

“After listening to the evolving needs of our customers, we designed our Hy-Vee Plus premium membership,” said Randy Edeker, Hy-Vee’s chairman, CEO and president. “This membership is unlike any other program in the industry and blends our greatest services — both in-store and online — into an affordable experience that brings incredible value to our customers.”