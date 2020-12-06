Business Reports: Hy-Vee launches premium membership program

Hy-Vee Inc. has launched a new Hy-Vee Plus premium membership, which offers customers added savings and exclusive benefits and services across all areas of the store, both in-store and online.
The cost of the program is $99 per year.
The Hy-Vee Plus premium membership will offer exclusive benefits such as select monthly offers and coupons, free Hy-Vee Aisles Online grocery delivery, free Hy-Vee Aisles Online two-hour express pick-up and a personal concierge service.
Customers enrolled in the existing Hy-Vee Aisles Online membership program, which offers customers free grocery delivery, will automatically be upgraded to a Hy-Vee Plus premium membership at no additional cost.
Those who currently use the Hy-Vee Aisles Online service and do not have a Hy-Vee Plus membership can continue using the service as usual. This program does not change any of the service offerings or fees.
“After listening to the evolving needs of our customers, we designed our Hy-Vee Plus premium membership,” said Randy Edeker, Hy-Vee’s chairman, CEO and president. “This membership is unlike any other program in the industry and blends our greatest services — both in-store and online — into an affordable experience that brings incredible value to our customers.”
Customers can sign up to become a Hy-Vee Plus premium members at their local Hy-Vee or by visiting www.hy-vee.com/plus. To become a member, customers must have an active Hy-Vee account. Customers can sign up for a free Hy-Vee account at www.hy-vee.com.
Hy-Vee has stores in Grand Island and Kearney.
UScellular program recognizes youths’ impact on their communities
On Giving Tuesday, for the sixth consecutive year, UScellular kicked off The Future of Good program to highlight young people who help create positive change in their local communities.
Through The Future of Good, UScellular champions many causes that include the fight against hunger and homelessness, the protection of the environment and expansion of education and literacy.
Through Dec. 31, anyone over age 18 is encouraged to go to thefutureofgood.com to nominate youths between age 6-17 who make a positive impact in their communities. At the end of the nomination phase, UScellular will announce three winners. UScellular will award each of the three young heroes with a $10,000 contribution to support their respective cause.
“For the past six years, UScellular has been committed to championing and supporting youth who have made a positive impact in their community,” said Mike Adams, UScellular’s director of sales for Nebraska and Iowa. “These young heroes are all around us, and UScellular is right there to showcase them, to invest in them and to support them to continue to do good.”
Local clinic offers seminar on urinary issues
To increase awareness of the causes and treatment options for various conditions, Obstetricians & Gynecologists, P.C., in Grand Island offers free educational seminars throughout the year.
An upcoming virtual seminar will focus on overactive bladder syndrome, urinary retention and fecal incontinence. OAB symptoms include urinary frequency and urge urinary incontinence.
Dr. Tyler Adam of Obstetricians & Gynecologists specializes in providing urogynecologic care for patients.
OAB affects about 37 million Americans and FI affects about 20 million. About 44% of people say that they are embarrassed to talk about their bladder control problems.
To register for this seminar, go online to https://medtronic.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_7LQQsB3FR1emr4zm0EF9Dg
Obstetricians & Gynecologists is located at 1010 Diers Ave. It can be reached at 308-381-1490.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.