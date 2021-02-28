Business Reports: Imaging center gets new name, new structure

HASTINGS — The former Hastings Imaging Center will reopen under a new name, Hastings Medical Imaging, LLC, on Monday.
Formerly owned solely by Mary Lanning Healthcare, the imaging center had been operated as a department of the hospital. Hastings Medical Imaging is a partnership between Mary Lanning Healthcare and area physicians. As an independent diagnostic imaging center, Hastings Medical Imaging will be able to follow a different rate structure. There are policies that mandate the billing structure of health care organizations.
“This is all an effort of Mary Lanning Healthcare and local providers to provide the best rates possible for all patients,” said Mark Callahan, chief operating officer. “Even though it means we only have a share in the imaging, we know that health care costs tend to be high. We have been working on this for some time now because we want patients to have options.”
MLH, as a nonprofit organization, is always working to improve quality, safety and costs for its patients and their families, Callhan said.
Mary Lanning Healthcare employees will continue to staff Hastings Medical Imaging. The structural changes do not affect procedures performed at Mary Lanning Healthcare, the Medical Park Diagnostic Center, Grand Island Mammography and Midwest Imaging.
St. Francis goes blue to fight colon cancer
CHI Health St. Francis will join statewide efforts, organized by the Great Plains Colon Cancer Task Force and the Nebraska Cancer Coalition, to help raise awareness during Colon Cancer Awareness Month in March.
To fight back against the deadly disease, St. Francis staff will be participating in Dress in Blue Day on Friday. As a public reminder of lifesaving benefits of yearly colorectal cancer screenings, the hospital’s patient tower will also be lighted blue for the entire month.
Colorectal cancer is the second deadliest form of cancer in the U.S., affecting men and women of all racial and ethnic groups. Undergoing screening, especially for those ages 45 or older, can stop cancer before it starts or identify it early enough to provide the best prognosis for recovery.
The COVID-19 pandemic has caused a significant decrease in colon cancer screening, threatening to regress years of progress toward early detection and treatment of the disease. In 2020, there were an estimated 1.7 million missed colonoscopies nationwide as 4 out of every 10 Americans delayed or avoided medical care during the pandemic because of concerns about COVID-19.
There are multiple safe, affordable options available for screening, including free, at-home test kits available statewide. Individuals are encouraged to contact their primary care provider to start a conversation about screening. Pick-up location for free, at-home test kits in Grand Island is the Central District Health Department, 1137 S. Locust St. Additional locations can be found by visiting coloncancertaskforce.org/pickup-locations.