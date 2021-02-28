Business Reports: Imaging center gets new name, new structure

CHI Health St. Francis will join statewide efforts, organized by the Great Plains Colon Cancer Task Force and the Nebraska Cancer Coalition, to help raise awareness during Colon Cancer Awareness Month in March.

To fight back against the deadly disease, St. Francis staff will be participating in Dress in Blue Day on Friday. As a public reminder of lifesaving benefits of yearly colorectal cancer screenings, the hospital’s patient tower will also be lighted blue for the entire month.

Colorectal cancer is the second deadliest form of cancer in the U.S., affecting men and women of all racial and ethnic groups. Undergoing screening, especially for those ages 45 or older, can stop cancer before it starts or identify it early enough to provide the best prognosis for recovery.

The COVID-19 pandemic has caused a significant decrease in colon cancer screening, threatening to regress years of progress toward early detection and treatment of the disease. In 2020, there were an estimated 1.7 million missed colonoscopies nationwide as 4 out of every 10 Americans delayed or avoided medical care during the pandemic because of concerns about COVID-19.