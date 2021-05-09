Business Reports: Mary Lanning Healthcare named a CMS ‘five-star hospital’

HASTINGS — Mary Lanning Healthcare is one of only four hospitals in Nebraska and just 455 in the nation to receive a five-star rating for 2021 from Hospital Compare, part of the U.S. Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services Quality Initiative.
CMS scores hospitals on nearly 60 quality measures in five categories. CMS began to report an overall star rating on hospitals in July 2016. It is one of several report cards on hospitals done nationwide.
Eric Barber, MLH president and CEO, said the five-star rating illustrates a commitment to quality by the entire MLH staff.
“This ranking shows that we have a staff that is truly engaged and working constantly to create the best patient experience possible in a safe environment,” Barber said.
Megan Marble, MLH Director of Quality Services, said MLH, a nonprofit, independent hospital, has always represented high-quality standards to the community and region.
“At Mary Lanning, we are working continuously to improve processes and create relationships with our patients and their families,” Marble said. “Whatever we can do to make a stay in the hospital easier, safer and less stressful, we will do it. Everyone here is committed to high standards and great care.”
Of the 4,586 hospitals nationwide eligible for a star rating, 455 received five stars; 988 received four stars; 1,018 received three stars; 690 received two stars and 204 received one star.
Riekes Equipment recognized as Yale Dealer of Excellence for 22nd year
Riekes Equipment has been recognized by Yale Materials Handling Corp. with the 2020 Dealer of Excellence Award.
This annual award honors Yale dealers that have exhibited focused leadership and continue to drive their customers to the highest level of performance in all functional areas of materials handling.
To receive the award, Yale dealers meet rigorous business practice standards, show a commitment to employee development and meet performance criteria that are assessed and modified annually to ensure alignment with evolving customer expectations and heightened industry demands.
“Every year, the Dealer of Excellence recipients demonstrate their willingness to enhance capabilities and commitment to the safety of their associates, while meeting the increasingly demanding recognition criteria,” said Bob Sattler, Vice president of dealer business development at Yale. “The consistency in which they stand out amongst a talented network of dealers is remarkable.”
“Our employees work hard every day to provide the levels of service our customer need and expect,” said Duncan Murphy, president of Riekes Equipment. “Although we have received this designation more than 20 times, this year is even more meaningful because of the challenges we saw across our industries and customers. Our commitment to improving operational efficiency and performance was put to the test in 2020 and I’m proud to say that our team’s dedication to service remained strong.”
Riekes Equipment will be honored along with the other Dealer of Excellence recipients at a special awards celebration in late June.
Riekes’ Grand Island location is at 1806 S. North Road.
Family Eyecare in Grand Island, St. Paul offers vision care program
Unity Eye Centers, doing business as Family Eyecare Centers in Grand Island and St. Paul, is now offering its own comprehensive vision care program called “UnityFOCUS” for its patients.
“We are excited about our unique vision care program,” said Dr. Chad Hudnall, “because it addresses the many concerns and frustrations our patients have about their existing vision insurance and provides an option for patients who do not have any vision insurance at all.”
Extensive coverage and affordability were two goals in designing the program, which can be purchased individually or for an entire family. The UnityFOCUS vision care program is “a cost-effective way of meeting all of the patient’s vision needs, delivering great vision care at all times, and having a huge impact on quality of life,” said Dr. Joshua Conner.
Dr. Lynda Conner added, “Whereas many vision insurances come with a variety of limitations (e.g. covering glasses OR contact lenses), UnityFOCUS puts no limit on the savings.”
The program includes savings on eye exams, medical eye care, prescription glasses, contact lenses or even non-prescription sunglasses throughout the year.
“We wanted to create a vision insurance program that is pro-patient,” said Jake Claussen, Unity Eye Centers’ chief operating officer. “We even included a special program for children.”
One of the unique aspects of UnityFOCUS is that members become practice ‘Ambassadors.’ They’ll be the first to know about special events, new technologies, new lines of fashion eyewear and more. “In fact, through their feedback, we’ll be actively engaging our member/patient base to help us continue to improve the services we offer,” said Dr. Stephanie Grabowski.
Unity Eye Centers also include Eyecare Associates in Columbus and Authier Miller & Pape Eyecare Consultants in Norfolk and Pierce.
Anyone interested in registering for a UnityFOCUS vision care program can call the Unity Eye Care center closest to them, drop in and sign up at the front desk, or go to the website at UnityFOCUS (www.fecvision.com/unity-focus/)