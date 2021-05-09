Business Reports: Mary Lanning Healthcare named a CMS ‘five-star hospital’

HASTINGS — Mary Lanning Healthcare is one of only four hospitals in Nebraska and just 455 in the nation to receive a five-star rating for 2021 from Hospital Compare, part of the U.S. Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services Quality Initiative.

CMS scores hospitals on nearly 60 quality measures in five categories. CMS began to report an overall star rating on hospitals in July 2016. It is one of several report cards on hospitals done nationwide.

Eric Barber, MLH president and CEO, said the five-star rating illustrates a commitment to quality by the entire MLH staff.

“This ranking shows that we have a staff that is truly engaged and working constantly to create the best patient experience possible in a safe environment,” Barber said.

Megan Marble, MLH Director of Quality Services, said MLH, a nonprofit, independent hospital, has always represented high-quality standards to the community and region.

“At Mary Lanning, we are working continuously to improve processes and create relationships with our patients and their families,” Marble said. “Whatever we can do to make a stay in the hospital easier, safer and less stressful, we will do it. Everyone here is committed to high standards and great care.”