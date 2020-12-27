Business Reports: Morrison Cancer Center earns gold commendation

Central Valley Ag’s Board of Directors recently approved the distribution of patronage to its member-owners.

A total payout of $10 million was approved based on CVA’s continuing success, with $4.35 million will be returned in cash, while the remaining $5.65 million has been allocated as non-qualified equity to be returned in a future year.

“I am proud of CVA’s performance, and our ability to deliver these payments to our patrons,” said Carl Dickinson, CEO of Central Valley Ag. “We truly appreciate the business of our member-owners and are excited to share in the success of the cooperative.”

Patronage is calculated based on volume during CVA’s fiscal year. Fiscal Year 2020 began Sept. 1, 2019, and ended on Aug. 31. Checks were mailed on Dec. 9.

Lutz launches Data Analytics & Insights service line

Lutz, a Nebraska-based business solutions firm with offices in Grand Island and Hastings, recently announced a new service offering, Data Analytics & Insights.

Offerings include data visualization, data and statistical analytics, analytics strategy development and information management. Lutz can assist clients with their data migration, integration, workflow automation and training needs.