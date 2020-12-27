Business Reports: Morrison Cancer Center earns gold commendation

HASTINGS — The Morrison Cancer Center in Hastings has been granted three-year accreditation with Gold Level Commendation from the Commission on Cancer of the American College of Surgeons.
To earn CoC accreditation, a cancer program must meet or exceed 34 CoC quality care standards, be evaluated every three years through a survey and maintain levels of excellence in the delivery of comprehensive patient-centered care. The Morrison Cancer Center is one of the top 5% of organizations in the nation to receive this recognition in 2020.
MCC was first accredited by the CoC in 1990 and has received commendations every three years since then. As a CoC-accredited cancer center, it takes a multidisciplinary approach to treating cancer as a complex group of diseases that requires consultation among surgeons, medical and radiation oncologists, diagnostic radiologists, pathologists and other cancer specialists.
The CoC Accreditation Program provides the framework for the Morrison Cancer Center to improve its quality of patient care through various cancer-related programs that focus on the full spectrum of cancer care, including prevention, early diagnosis, cancer staging, optimal treatment, rehabilitation, life-long followup for recurrent disease and end-of-life care.
Central Valley Ag sends checks to member-owners
Central Valley Ag’s Board of Directors recently approved the distribution of patronage to its member-owners.
A total payout of $10 million was approved based on CVA’s continuing success, with $4.35 million will be returned in cash, while the remaining $5.65 million has been allocated as non-qualified equity to be returned in a future year.
“I am proud of CVA’s performance, and our ability to deliver these payments to our patrons,” said Carl Dickinson, CEO of Central Valley Ag. “We truly appreciate the business of our member-owners and are excited to share in the success of the cooperative.”
Patronage is calculated based on volume during CVA’s fiscal year. Fiscal Year 2020 began Sept. 1, 2019, and ended on Aug. 31. Checks were mailed on Dec. 9.
Lutz launches Data Analytics & Insights service line
Lutz, a Nebraska-based business solutions firm with offices in Grand Island and Hastings, recently announced a new service offering, Data Analytics & Insights.
Offerings include data visualization, data and statistical analytics, analytics strategy development and information management. Lutz can assist clients with their data migration, integration, workflow automation and training needs.
“Businesses have a wealth of information at their fingertips. However, many struggle to tap into this valuable resource or understand what their data can tell them,” said Tony DeSantis, data analytics manager at Lutz. “Our goal is to simplify the process and help businesses leverage their data to uncover the answers to their most pressing questions. By analyzing your data, we will provide actionable insights that your business can use to increase revenue, decrease costs, anticipate changes and drive client satisfaction.”
Lutz’s Data Analytics and Insights service offers a personalized approach to business intelligence, analytics and automation.
“Technology has always been at the forefront of our business. The development of our data analytics service represents our continued commitment to technological advancement and focus on client success,” said Mark Duren, Lutz managing shareholder.