Business Reports: Nebraska Title Co. food drive to benefit Hope Harbor

Nebraska Title Co., with an office in Grand Island, is having its first statewide food drive.
On Tuesday all 13 Nebraska Title Company offices will be collecting food benefiting a local organization in each of their communities.
The Grand Island office’s food drive will benefit the Hope Harbor Food Pantry. You can drop off donations prior to the event or find the Grand Island team curbside as you drive through to drop off donations from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Tuesday.
The Grand Island Office is at 824 N. Diers Ave. Learn more at: https://bit.ly/3e3eH1c
The food drive is collecting unopened, non-expired food, as well as prepared food. Most needed are canned goods, peanut butter, sugar, coffee, cereal and soups.
Toiletries and children’s supplies such as diapers, wipes and formula are also being collected, as well as new children’s underwear and socks.
Prairie Center Internal Medicine & Nephrology moves to new office
Prairie Center Internal Medicine & Nephrology will begin seeing patients at its new Grand Island office on Monday.
The new office is at 3563 Prairieview St., Suite 200. It is on the second floor of the Prairie Commons Medical Office Building, next to Grand Island Regional Medical Center. The practice’s phone number will remain 308-382-2010.
“Our new office space was designed with our patients in mind,” said Khusbu Patel, practice manager. “It is calming and comfortable, and easily accessible for everyone. All areas throughout the office have the newest equipment and furniture for patient care, comfort and safety.”
Being located next to Grand Island Regional Medical Center provides an extra level of convenience for the practice’s patients. It will be easy for patients to go from the office to the medical center to get tests or other services needed as part of their ongoing care.
Prairie Center Internal Medicine & Nephrology offers the following internal medicine services provided by Dr. Ryan Crouch and Dr. Jane McDonald:
— Same- and next-day appointments for sudden illness
— Preventive, wellness and ongoing care
— Annual exams and physicals
— Care for chronic conditions like diabetes and high blood pressure
— Family care and geriatric medicine
— Shoulder and knee steroid injections to manage pain
— Mole removal and toenail removal
— Onsite lab
Dr. Swathi Lavudi, a nephrologist, provides specialized care for kidney conditions, including:
— Diagnosis and treatment
— Consultations
— Chronic kidney disease management
— Dialysis — inpatient and outpatient
— Transplants
Prairie Center Internal Medicine & Nephrology is part of Bryan Physician Network.
Olsson jumps to No. 76 on Engineering News-Record’s Top 500 Design Firms list
Olsson Associates, a nationally recognized engineering and design firm, moved up 18 spots this year to No. 76 on Engineering News-Record’s Top 500 Design Firms list.
This is the fourth consecutive year Olsson was ranked in the top 100. Olsson was ranked No. 94 in 2020.
ENR bases its rankings for the Top 500 Design Firms on revenue for design services performed during the previous year.
“The COVID-19 pandemic affected communities worldwide, but we were still able to work closely with our clients to keep projects on track,” said Brad Strittmatter, CEO of Olsson. “I can’t thank our valued clients and our amazing staff enough for partnering together to adapt during these difficult times. We feel very fortunate to have been successful in 2020.”
Olsson has been a fixture on ENR’s Top 500 Design Firms list since 1996 and first cracked the top 100 in 2018 at No. 98.
Olsson is based in Lincoln and has offices in Grand Island, Hastings and Kearney. It does work throughout the United States. Since opening its doors in 1956, Olsson has continued to grow, employing nearly 1,500 people and serving thousands of clients across the firm’s geographic footprint.
Olsson is a nationally recognized engineering firm made up of people who craft expert solutions and designs that improve communities. The firm offers design and consulting services in planning and design, engineering, field services, environmental and technology. For more information, go to www.olsson.com.
In Grand Island, Olsson is located at 201 E. Second St.