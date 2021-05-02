Business Reports: Nebraska Title Co. food drive to benefit Hope Harbor

Nebraska Title Co., with an office in Grand Island, is having its first statewide food drive.

On Tuesday all 13 Nebraska Title Company offices will be collecting food benefiting a local organization in each of their communities.

The Grand Island office’s food drive will benefit the Hope Harbor Food Pantry. You can drop off donations prior to the event or find the Grand Island team curbside as you drive through to drop off donations from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Tuesday.

The Grand Island Office is at 824 N. Diers Ave. Learn more at: https://bit.ly/3e3eH1c

The food drive is collecting unopened, non-expired food, as well as prepared food. Most needed are canned goods, peanut butter, sugar, coffee, cereal and soups.

Toiletries and children’s supplies such as diapers, wipes and formula are also being collected, as well as new children’s underwear and socks.

Prairie Center Internal Medicine & Nephrology moves to new office

Prairie Center Internal Medicine & Nephrology will begin seeing patients at its new Grand Island office on Monday.