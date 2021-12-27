Business Reports: OfficeNet now part of Eakes Office Solutions

OfficeNet, Inc. of Fremont, Columbus and Grand Island will be joining the Eakes team.

OfficeNet has been locally owned and operated for more than 65 years, serving the office products, copier, furniture, and cleaning supplies needs of businesses in eastern Nebraska.

“I want to thank our customer across the state for their incredible support over the years,” said Russ Hoetfelker, owner of OfficeNet, Inc. “I’m confident in Eakes’ ability to take care of all of our loyal customers moving forward.”

Although Hoetfelker will be retiring at the end of December, customers will continue to see some familiar faces from OfficeNet joining the Eakes team.

“Russ and his team at OfficeNet have provided a high level of customer service to many Nebraska communities for a long time. We take customer care seriously, and we look forward to continuing that tradition while expanding products and services in the area.” said Mark Miller, president and CEO of Eakes.

Eakes Office Solutions has 14 office locations across Nebraska, serving local businesses in Nebraska, Wyoming, Colorado, South Dakota, Iowa, and Kansas.