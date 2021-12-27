Business Reports: OfficeNet now part of Eakes Office Solutions

OfficeNet, Inc. of Fremont, Columbus and Grand Island will be joining the Eakes team.
OfficeNet has been locally owned and operated for more than 65 years, serving the office products, copier, furniture, and cleaning supplies needs of businesses in eastern Nebraska.
“I want to thank our customer across the state for their incredible support over the years,” said Russ Hoetfelker, owner of OfficeNet, Inc. “I’m confident in Eakes’ ability to take care of all of our loyal customers moving forward.”
Although Hoetfelker will be retiring at the end of December, customers will continue to see some familiar faces from OfficeNet joining the Eakes team.
“Russ and his team at OfficeNet have provided a high level of customer service to many Nebraska communities for a long time. We take customer care seriously, and we look forward to continuing that tradition while expanding products and services in the area.” said Mark Miller, president and CEO of Eakes.
Eakes Office Solutions has 14 office locations across Nebraska, serving local businesses in Nebraska, Wyoming, Colorado, South Dakota, Iowa, and Kansas.
GROW Nebraska seeks proposals for MarketTech Conference
KEARNEY — GROW Nebraska is seeking proposals for presentations at its annual MarkeTech conference, featuring speakers with a wide range of marketing and technology expertise to give business owners and employees access to the best education, increasing their bottom line.
The review team seeks educational presentations that focus on real-life submissions with the primary focus on marketing and technology, thus the name MarkeTech.
Proposals are due by Jan. 21; submit online at https://marketechconference.com/.
The event starts with a pre-conference training on Tuesday, June 21, followed by a networking event to breweries in the Kearney area. Wednesday will feature educational sessions and a chance for pre-selected business owners to present their products to other businesses.
The selection team will announce the chosen topics on Feb. 4. For more information, call Joy Marshall at 402-614-5558 or email her at joym@performanceplanners.com
Learn more at GROWNebraska.org.