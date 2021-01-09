Business Reports: Paycheck Protection Program reopens Monday

The U.S. Small Business Administration, in consultation with the Treasury Department, announced Friday that the Paycheck Protection Program will re-open the week of Jan. 11 for new borrowers and certain existing PPP borrowers.
To promote access to capital, initially, only community financial institutions will be able to make First Draw PPP Loans on Monday, and Second Draw PPP Loans on Wednesday. The PPP will open to all participating lenders shortly thereafter.
Updated PPP guidance outlining Program changes to enhance its effectiveness and accessibility was released Jan. 6 in accordance with the Economic Aid to Hard-Hit Small Businesses, Non-Profits, and Venues Act.
This round of the PPP continues to prioritize millions of Americans employed by small businesses by authorizing up to $284 billion toward job retention and certain other expenses through March 31, and by allowing certain existing PPP borrowers to apply for a Second Draw PPP Loan.
Amur Equipment Finance accepting PPP applications
Amur Equipment Finance, based in Grand Island, has reopened its Paycheck Protection Program lending program and is currently accepting applications from all businesses — not just current customers.
Amur said that the advantage is that by accepting applications in advance of the program start, businesses can get a jump on potential funding, and they are not required to have a prior relationship with the lender.
The company started its PPP program in May 2020, and was one of the few independent equipment finance companies to add this service to help customers.
Schwarz Paper Co. to join Eakes Office Solutions
Schwarz Paper Co. in Lincoln will be joining the Eakes Office Solutions team.
Schwarz has been locally owned and operated since 1899, serving the office, locker and janitorial supplies needs of businesses in Lincoln and throughout the state.
“We are thankful to everyone that helped us grow over the years. We are excited to join Eakes Office Solutions, and to be able to expand our products and services to all of our loyal customers,” said Knox Jones, president of Schwarz Paper Co. Knox will be joining Eakes, along with Andy Riddle and Pat Jones, as janitorial specialists.
“Knox, Pat, Andy, and the rest of the team from Schwarz have a tremendous wealth of knowledge and experience in the janitorial products industry. Working together, we believe we can provide an even higher level of service to our customers throughout Nebraska,” said Mark Miller, president & CEO of Eakes.
Schwarz employees will join Eakes at their office at 110 N. 35th St. in Lincoln.
Eakes Office Solutions is based in Grand Island, with offices in 13 communities throughout the state.