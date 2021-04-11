Business Reports: Peters opens Vibrance Family Health + Care in Grand Island

Vibrance Family Health + Care, Grand Island’s first Direct Primary Care clinic, has opened at 416 N. Diers Ave.
Although DPC is new to Grand Island, it is a tried-and-true concept, practiced since 2006 and available in more than 1,200 clinics across the country. It emphasizes flexible access and transparent pricing. Patients can call, email or text their provider as often as they need and have appointments in the office or via telehealth, often the same day they call.
Katie Peters, an advanced practice registered nurse and nurse practitioner, is the clinic’s owner and primary care provider. She has been a family nurse practitioner since 2003, most recently with Family Practice of Grand Island.
In addition to family practice, Peters has experience in cardiology, rheumatology, internal medicine and urgent care settings. At Vibrance, she will partner with patients to help them achieve their health goals.
“I’ve been passionate about health and caring for others all my life,” Peters said. “Over the past 20 years, I’ve become more and more concerned about the rising health care costs and complications in our health care system.
“I knew there had to be a better way. I began Vibrance to put the ‘care’ back in health care, to cut the red tape and make more time for patients.”
As part of the value-based, membership model, services are covered by one monthly fee. Because Vibrance does not bill the patient’s insurance, there are no deductibles or co-pays.
Office hours are 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday and the clinic can be reached at 308-281-2554. More information is available at vibrancefamilyhealth.com.
Runza to donate portion of sales to local food programs
On Tuesday, Runza Restaurants will conduct the fourth annual Runza Feeds the Need fundraiser, with 10% of sales from all locations all day to benefit hunger and food insecurity-related efforts in the restaurants’ local communities.
In Runza territory, one in six children may not know when or where their next meal will come from.
“Kids struggling to get enough to eat are more likely to have problems in school and other social situations and are at higher risk for health conditions like anemia and asthma,” said Becky Perrett, director of marketing for Runza National. “As a company in the restaurant industry, we are very aware of the importance of food and basic nutrition in everyone’s lives.”
In central Nebraska, donations will be going to Grand Island Public Schools Food for Thought, Hastings Public Schools high school and middle school food pantries, Broken Bow Food Pantry & Endowment, Boone County Food Pantry in Albion, and Central City Public Schools After School Program.
Five Points Bank breaks ground on new Elkhorn branch
Five Points Bank, based in Grand Island, hosted a groundbreaking April 9 for its new bank branch in Elkhorn. The new 11,000-square-foot facility will be located at 1303 N. 205th St.
“Five Points Bank is tremendously excited to expand our bank’s footprint into the Elkhorn market — especially during this historic 50th anniversary year,” said Five Points Bank Chairman and CEO Tom Kelley.
The Elkhorn branch will be Five Points Bank’s 14th branch in Nebraska and third branch location in the Omaha Metropolitan area. Five Points Bank also has locations in Grand Island, Kearney, Hastings, Lincoln and Sumner.