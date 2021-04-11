Business Reports: Peters opens Vibrance Family Health + Care in Grand Island

As part of the value-based, membership model, services are covered by one monthly fee. Because Vibrance does not bill the patient’s insurance, there are no deductibles or co-pays.

Office hours are 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday and the clinic can be reached at 308-281-2554. More information is available at vibrancefamilyhealth.com.

Runza to donate portion of sales to local food programs

On Tuesday, Runza Restaurants will conduct the fourth annual Runza Feeds the Need fundraiser, with 10% of sales from all locations all day to benefit hunger and food insecurity-related efforts in the restaurants’ local communities.

In Runza territory, one in six children may not know when or where their next meal will come from.

“Kids struggling to get enough to eat are more likely to have problems in school and other social situations and are at higher risk for health conditions like anemia and asthma,” said Becky Perrett, director of marketing for Runza National. “As a company in the restaurant industry, we are very aware of the importance of food and basic nutrition in everyone’s lives.”