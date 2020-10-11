Business Reports: Primrose of Grand Island earns honors

Karen Woodward, cath lab data analyst; Regina Anderson, cath lab manager, and Dr. Abhi Basoor, cath lab medical director and interventional cardiologist, contributed to the presentation.

Woodward and Anderson, both registered nurses, said they see the summit as a great way to showcase the MLH Cath Lab, its physicians and its excellence. While collecting data, Woodward and Anderson realized that MLH is 29.85% higher than other cath labs in the nation for performing radial (vs. femoral) heart catheterizations.

Performing the procedure through the wrist has proven to have fewer complications than performing it through the femoral artery in the patient’s groin.

Basoor said that despite several research studies showing the superiority and benefits of radial access compared to the femoral approach, physicians are not using this approach for heart catheterization and percutaneous coronary intervention (stent) procedures often enough. Based on the MLH study, only about half of these procedures nationwide are being done through radial approach. At MLH, more than 80% of such procedures are radial.

“I feel as a result of more radial procedures at MLH we had fewer major complication rate (1.08% compared to 2.27% for similar-sized hospitals in U.S. and 2.33% for entire U.S. Registry data),” Basoor said.