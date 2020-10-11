Business Reports: Primrose of Grand Island earns honors

Primrose Retirement Communities, LLC, has named Primrose of Grand Island one of its Communities of the Year. The announcement was made on Oct. 6 during the company’s virtual awards ceremony.
“The Grand Island Primrose continues to fulfill our mission of creating happy and healthy living environments for our senior population,” said Primrose Retirement Communities President B.J. Schaefbauer. “Being chosen as Community of the Year is a reflection of their dedicated and passionate team members who provide person-centered care and are committed to purposeful living for all residents.”
Primrose Retirement Community of Grand Island consists of 36 independent living apartment homes and 32 assisted living apartment homes.
Primrose Retirement Communities, headquartered in Aberdeen, S.D., provides high-quality independent living, assisted living, and memory care communities across the country which specialize in personalized services and resident-focused care in 40 locations in 19 states.
National presentation focuses on radial heart catheterization at MLH
HASTINGS — The Mary Lanning Healthcare Heart Catheterization Lab has been chosen to share its outcomes on a national level in October.
The American College of Cardiology and the National Cardiovascular Registry Data featured MLH’s information in a poster presentation during its virtual ACC Quality Summit on Oct. 8 and 9.
Karen Woodward, cath lab data analyst; Regina Anderson, cath lab manager, and Dr. Abhi Basoor, cath lab medical director and interventional cardiologist, contributed to the presentation.
Woodward and Anderson, both registered nurses, said they see the summit as a great way to showcase the MLH Cath Lab, its physicians and its excellence. While collecting data, Woodward and Anderson realized that MLH is 29.85% higher than other cath labs in the nation for performing radial (vs. femoral) heart catheterizations.
Performing the procedure through the wrist has proven to have fewer complications than performing it through the femoral artery in the patient’s groin.
Basoor said that despite several research studies showing the superiority and benefits of radial access compared to the femoral approach, physicians are not using this approach for heart catheterization and percutaneous coronary intervention (stent) procedures often enough. Based on the MLH study, only about half of these procedures nationwide are being done through radial approach. At MLH, more than 80% of such procedures are radial.
“I feel as a result of more radial procedures at MLH we had fewer major complication rate (1.08% compared to 2.27% for similar-sized hospitals in U.S. and 2.33% for entire U.S. Registry data),” Basoor said.
“Radial approach not only decreases complications but also has been shown to have better survival rate and less risk of death from these procedures compared to femoral approach.”
Woodward said the goal of the poster presentation is not only to show proficiency and outcomes but also encouragement that radial access can be done in smaller hospitals and is best for patients.
Nebraska Chamber to host six regional forums across state
LINCOLN — The Nebraska Chamber of Commerce, community colleges and several local chambers are inviting business manufacturing leaders across the state to attend the Nebraska Chamber’s Fall Forums held virtually this year from the campuses of Nebraska’s six community colleges.
There is no cost to attend. Featured speakers include Nebraska Chamber President Bryan Slone, Blueprint Nebraska President Jim Smith, and the community college president, state legislators and legislative candidates associated with each region.
At Central Community College, the forum will be conducted from 8:30 to 10 a.m. Nov. 4.
Named “Straight Talk with State Leaders,” this year’s fall forums are designed to inspire community dialogue on economic development and workforce needs unique to each region. They also provide a forum for state and local chamber members to engage directly with local state legislators and legislative candidates as the 2020 General Election approaches.
“The Nebraska Chamber Fall Forums have been a time-honored tradition among state and local chamber members for years. In addition to offering valuable time with state leaders and candidates in an election year, they offer a chance for frank, two-way communication between chamber members and leadership on the issues affecting business,” Slone said.
To register, go online to web.nechamber.com/events.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.