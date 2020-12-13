 Skip to main content
Business Reports: Universal Insurance Agency in Broken Bow merges with GTA Insurance Group
GTA Insurance Group has merged with Universal Insurance Agency, an independent insurance agency in Broken Bow.

Universal, which has been in operation since 1964, will continue to operate the same way and under the same name in conjunction with GTA.

“We are incredibly grateful for this opportunity to partner with Universal and their team allowing us to establish another location in central Nebraska,” said GTA President Krae Dutoit.

“This addition to our growing agency gives us the opportunity to offer more carrier options to Universal’s central Nebraska customer base.”

Nate Bell and Jack Lindstrom of Universal have become shareholders in GTA Insurance Group.

“Jack and I couldn’t be more excited for Universal and our customers. Joining GTA will allow us to offer more options to our clients and better serve them in more locations,” said Bell. “GTA’s Midwest mentality and focus on small-town relationships solidified this decision for us since it is parallel to our own principles. The fact that GTA operates in the same fashion as we do makes this a perfect partnership.”

Universal Insurance Agency’s professional staff consists of four employees. They will become a part of the GTA team but will continue to work out of their respective office.

GTA Insurance Group has more than 30 offices throughout Nebraska, including Gary Thompson Agency at 217 E. Stolley Park Road, Suite B, in Grand Island.

CVA reports $22.9M

in profit, elects Jarecke to board

YORK — Central Valley Ag Cooperative has reported $22.9 million in total profit from $1.5 billion in total sales for its fiscal year 2020, ending on Aug. 31.

The co-op conducted its annual meeting virtually on Nov. 23.

At the meeting, CVA also announced the newly elected members of its board of directors, including Paul Jarecke of Clarks, representing Region 3.

“In the face of massive challenges, our people were able to rally around our mission and vision to find a way to win,” said Carl Dickinson, CEO/president. “We added to our ability to be successful long term with a stronger balance sheet. We reinvested in people, technology, and assets. As I reflect on fiscal year 19/20, I am proud to say that we lived up to our vision of being a world-class cooperative.”

“CVA, who has one of the strongest balance sheets in the nation for local cooperatives, not only survived 2020 but thrived,” said Don Swanson, chief financial officer. “Much of this is due to merging in Farmers and Ranchers Cooperative in Ainsworth, Nebraska, and purchasing the assets of Agrex in Laurel, Nebraska.”

The cooperative also invested $46.3 million in several capital improvement and expansion projects.

