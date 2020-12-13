Business Reports: Universal Insurance Agency in Broken Bow merges with GTA Insurance Group

GTA Insurance Group has merged with Universal Insurance Agency, an independent insurance agency in Broken Bow.

Universal, which has been in operation since 1964, will continue to operate the same way and under the same name in conjunction with GTA.

“We are incredibly grateful for this opportunity to partner with Universal and their team allowing us to establish another location in central Nebraska,” said GTA President Krae Dutoit.

“This addition to our growing agency gives us the opportunity to offer more carrier options to Universal’s central Nebraska customer base.”

Nate Bell and Jack Lindstrom of Universal have become shareholders in GTA Insurance Group.

“Jack and I couldn’t be more excited for Universal and our customers. Joining GTA will allow us to offer more options to our clients and better serve them in more locations,” said Bell. “GTA’s Midwest mentality and focus on small-town relationships solidified this decision for us since it is parallel to our own principles. The fact that GTA operates in the same fashion as we do makes this a perfect partnership.”