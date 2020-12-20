Business reports: UScellular turns on 5G Network for central Nebraska customers

Amur named a Great Place to Work-Certified company for third straight year

Amur Equipment Finance, based in Grand Island, has been received a Great Place to Work-Certified designation for 2020, with 95% of its employees confirming that Amur is a great place to work.

This is the third year in a row that Amur has achieved the designation.

“We have diligently worked to build a culture of caring at Amur, and our third consecutive Great Place to Work certification demonstrates that our efforts are working,” said Amur Chairman and CEO Mostafiz ShahMohammed. “We are proud of all our employees who live out our core company values, who work tirelessly to support our customers, and who have built a fair and welcoming workplace at Amur in which we take great pride.”

When asked whether Amur is a fair place to work regardless of gender, race, sexual orientation, and safe workplace, employees responded with 98, 98, 99, and 100% agreement, respectively.

Jackie Havel, Amur Vice President of Human Resources, said, “We believe firmly in the power and value of inclusivity and will always ensure that our company remains open and welcoming to everyone. The results of this survey are terrific affirmation that our efforts are working.”