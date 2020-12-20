Business reports: UScellular turns on 5G Network for central Nebraska customers

UScellular customers in 13 central and eastern Nebraska cities are now able to access the company’s 5G network.
This initial deployment covers parts of Anselmo, Bellevue, Blue Hill, Broken Bow, Central City, Chester, Elba, Elm Creek, Fremont, Grand Island, Kearney, Minden and Silver Creek.
Additional 5G coverage will be added to enhance the network experience for UScellular customers in Nebraska in the future as part of the company’s multi-year expansion for 5G.
“UScellular customers in Nebraska will have access to even faster data connection speeds for a better experience on city streets, country roads and in their homes,” said Mike Adams, UScellular’s director of sales for Nebraska and Iowa. “We encourage our new and current customers to check out the growing number of 5G smartphones and connected devices in our portfolio, so they can benefit as we expand our 5G network.”
This initial 5G network deployment is on the company’s 600 MHz spectrum and will provide customers in Nebraska communities with faster data speeds, seamless video chatting and a more responsive mobile experience.
A 5G coverage map is available at https://www.uscellular.com/coverage-map. This will be updated as more 5G network coverage is added.
Amur named a Great Place to Work-Certified company for third straight year
Amur Equipment Finance, based in Grand Island, has been received a Great Place to Work-Certified designation for 2020, with 95% of its employees confirming that Amur is a great place to work.
This is the third year in a row that Amur has achieved the designation.
“We have diligently worked to build a culture of caring at Amur, and our third consecutive Great Place to Work certification demonstrates that our efforts are working,” said Amur Chairman and CEO Mostafiz ShahMohammed. “We are proud of all our employees who live out our core company values, who work tirelessly to support our customers, and who have built a fair and welcoming workplace at Amur in which we take great pride.”
When asked whether Amur is a fair place to work regardless of gender, race, sexual orientation, and safe workplace, employees responded with 98, 98, 99, and 100% agreement, respectively.
Jackie Havel, Amur Vice President of Human Resources, said, “We believe firmly in the power and value of inclusivity and will always ensure that our company remains open and welcoming to everyone. The results of this survey are terrific affirmation that our efforts are working.”
“We congratulate Amur Equipment Finance on their Certification,” said Sarah Lewis-Kulin, vice president of Best Workplace List Research at Great Place to Work. “Organizations that earn their employee’s trust create great workplace cultures that deliver outstanding business results.”
Great Place to Work is the global authority on workplace culture. Since 1992, Great Place to Work has surveyed more than 100 million employees around the world and used those insights to define what makes a great workplace: trust. Great Place to Work helps organizations quantify their culture and produce better business results by creating a high-trust work experience for all employees.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.