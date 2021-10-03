Business reports: YWCA Child Development Center recognized for quality child care

YWCA of Grand Island’s Child Development Center has been recognized by Nebraska Step Up to Quality as reaching Step 4 for its commitment to quality child care and education.
Step Up to Quality programs go beyond state licensing requirements to better serve the needs of young children and their families and to prepare them for success in kindergarten and beyond.
“Our Child Development Center team works hard every day to ensure our families are provided quality early education and care,” said Amy Bennett, executive director of YWCA of Grand Island. “We are thrilled to receive the Step 4 recognition from Step Up to Quality.”
With 90% of brain development occurring before age 5, early child care and education is crucial to a child’s future success. Early learning builds the foundation for skills needed in school, work and life. Studies show that children who receive quality early child care and education are more likely to show improved reading and math skills, attend college and earn higher wages.
“It is crucial that providers and educators across the state have a mutual understanding of what quality looks like in the child care environment and that they feel supported on their path to quality,” said Lauri Cimino, director of Step Up to Quality. “Programs enrolled in Step Up to Quality have access to coaching and resources that enable any provider — big or small — to take quality to the next level.”
Step Up to Quality supports all types of early child care and education programs, including licensed family child care homes and child care centers, Head Start and Early Head Start programs, public school-operated early childhood programs and licensed preschools.
Mary Lanning Healthcare expansion groundbreaking set for Monday
HASTINGS — Mary Lanning Healthcare and Chief Construction will break ground on Monday for a $22-million addition to the Mary Lanning Healthcare Medical Services Building.
The groundbreaking ceremony will take place at noon on the north side of the current MSB, which is located on the Mary Lanning campus at 715 N. St. Joseph Ave.
Mark Callahan, MLH chief operating officer, said the project, which will double the size of the current building, involved some work prior to the groundbreaking so that services and clinics currently located in the MSB can continue to operate during construction.
The project, which is slated to take about 18 months, will add 64,803 square feet to the 63,957-square-foot building. The building currently houses an ophthalmology clinic, the MLH Wound Center, Nebraska Heart Institute, Bryan Heart — Mary Lanning Cardiology, several MLH clinics, MLH Cardiac and Pulmonary Rehabilitation, the MLH Education Department and School of Radiologic Technology.
Financing for the project was kept local with Five Points Bank, Callahan said. Once the addition is complete, the building will be known as the Mary Lanning Healthcare Medical Office Building.
Bryan College of Health Sciences will occupy the third floor of the addition. Bryan and Hastings College have worked together to raise money for the program, and have partnered so students will take courses at Hastings College and at Bryan at Mary Lanning Healthcare.
“We are happy to partner with Bryan and Hastings College to bring a much-needed nursing program back to Hastings,” Callahan said.
Omaha law firm acquires Dunmire, Fisher & Hastings
HASTINGS — Fraser Stryker PC LLO, a law firm in Omaha, has completed the acquisition of Dunmire, Fisher & Hastings, a law firm in Hastings.
With more than 50 attorneys, the strategic combination unites these two established firms to serve clients in Hastings, Grand Island, and surrounding areas.
The Fraser Stryker PC LLO Hastings office will continue to be led by attorneys David H. Fisher and Charles W. Hastings. It will continue to deliver skilled legal services in the areas of estate planning and probate, trust and estate administration, business and corporate law, mergers and acquisitions, litigation, and real estate law.
“We look forward to our new relationship with Fraser Stryker, which ensures that our clients’ needs will continue to be well served into the future,” said Fisher and Hastings in a press release.
“We are happy to welcome the trusted attorneys and staff of Dunmire, Fisher & Hastings into the Fraser Stryker PC LLO family. Mr. Fisher and Mr. Hastings have provided their clients with skilled counsel throughout Nebraska for many years,” said Fraser Stryker partner Michael Coyle. “In addition, two of our partners, Daniel C. Pauley and Jordan W. Adam, are Hastings natives and carry deep ties to the area. Mr. Pauley and Mr. Adam are looking forward to providing legal resources to the firm’s valued clients.”
Attorneys from both firms are actively involved in a variety of nonprofits such as Hearts & Hands against Hunger of Hastings, Mary Lanning Healthcare Foundation, Hastings College Foundation, Omaha Henry Doorly Zoo Foundation, Child Saving Institute, Omaha Performing Arts Society, Omaha Sports Commission, and Habitat for Humanity of Omaha.
UScellular enhances coverage with new tower in Polk
POLK — UScellular is continuing to invest in its fast, high-quality network with a new VoLTE cell site in Polk.
The site is near Nebraska Highway 66 on Polk’s west end. It boosts coverage in Polk and the surrounding area. This new tower is among more than 440 sites UScellular has across Nebraska.
Last year, UScellular added 21 new VoLTE cell towers in Nebraska communities with less than 2,000 people. VoLTE cell sites provide customers with new features, such as HD calling and simultaneous voice and data usage.
“UScellular customers in Nebraska will have access to even faster data connection speeds for a better experience on city streets, country roads and in their homes,” said Jared Blecha, UScellular’s director of sales for Nebraska and northwest Iowa. “Our engineers live and work in our communities and monitor the network around the clock to ensure that it keeps up with the needs of our customers.”