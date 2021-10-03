Business reports: YWCA Child Development Center recognized for quality child care

YWCA of Grand Island’s Child Development Center has been recognized by Nebraska Step Up to Quality as reaching Step 4 for its commitment to quality child care and education.

Step Up to Quality programs go beyond state licensing requirements to better serve the needs of young children and their families and to prepare them for success in kindergarten and beyond.

“Our Child Development Center team works hard every day to ensure our families are provided quality early education and care,” said Amy Bennett, executive director of YWCA of Grand Island. “We are thrilled to receive the Step 4 recognition from Step Up to Quality.”

With 90% of brain development occurring before age 5, early child care and education is crucial to a child’s future success. Early learning builds the foundation for skills needed in school, work and life. Studies show that children who receive quality early child care and education are more likely to show improved reading and math skills, attend college and earn higher wages.