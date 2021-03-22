Business was better at toy show than it was a year ago

A year ago, the annual toy show at Boarders Inn and Suites unfolded under the shadow of COVID-19.

Business was better at this year’s toy show. By 2 p.m. Sunday, 236 people had walked through the doors. The one-day show ran from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Hot Wheels were moving fast. Brothers Brad and Randy Fry, who sell the diecast toy cars, did close to $1,000 worth of business.

The two brothers, who live in Fairbury, have a deep affinity for Hot Wheels.

They refuse to grow up, said Brad, who was born in 1968 — the year Hot Wheels were introduced.

“We grew up with them, and we’re not going to grow up,” said Randy, 60.

Their father says, “My boys still play with toys.”

The Fry brothers and their friends pointed out that you can still buy a new Hot Wheels car for less than $1.

Fifteen vendors had a total of 70 tables at the show. It was the seventh or eighth time Vickie and John Nichols of Hastings have presented the toy show, which is always on the third Sunday in March.

After dealing with COVID all year, people are in the mood to get out, Vickie Nichols said.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}