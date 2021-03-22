Business was better at toy show than it was a year ago

A year ago, the annual toy show at Boarders Inn and Suites unfolded under the shadow of COVID-19.
Business was better at this year’s toy show. By 2 p.m. Sunday, 236 people had walked through the doors. The one-day show ran from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Hot Wheels were moving fast. Brothers Brad and Randy Fry, who sell the diecast toy cars, did close to $1,000 worth of business.
The two brothers, who live in Fairbury, have a deep affinity for Hot Wheels.
They refuse to grow up, said Brad, who was born in 1968 — the year Hot Wheels were introduced.
“We grew up with them, and we’re not going to grow up,” said Randy, 60.
Their father says, “My boys still play with toys.”
The Fry brothers and their friends pointed out that you can still buy a new Hot Wheels car for less than $1.
Fifteen vendors had a total of 70 tables at the show. It was the seventh or eighth time Vickie and John Nichols of Hastings have presented the toy show, which is always on the third Sunday in March.
After dealing with COVID all year, people are in the mood to get out, Vickie Nichols said.
It was the first toy or card show ever for Brian Meyer of Hastings. He was selling Starting Lineup action figures and old board games. One of his Starting Lineup figures was Michael Jordan.
Meyer is trying to get rid of things. “My wife calls me a hoarder,” he said.
Wes Tjaden was at the toy show selling comic books. Tjaden, who is a Grand Island police officer, said Captain America is popular right now.
Comic book popularity often depends on current movies and TV shows. The Falcon is big because of a new TV show called “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier.” So is Moon Knight, featured in a TV series on Disney+.
Dick Warneke of North Platte was at the show selling sports cards. The Pierce native, who’s retired, taught at North Platte High School for 35 years.
Customers are interested in Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs, he said. He also sold several Rex Burkhead cards on Sunday.
Warneke has a card of Scott Frost playing for the New York Jets. That card sells for around $15.
For the last few months, the card market has been more successful than it’s ever been, Warneke said.
Warneke, 77, sells more football cards than any other sport. But star athletes are always popular. You can’t really find a LeBron James rookie card for less than $800, he said.
The most expensive card available Sunday was a 1956 Mickey Mantle card, which carried a pricetag of $2,500. That is the book price, Warneke noted.