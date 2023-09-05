Flthy Hair and Nail Salon has big plans to clean up the hair industry in a stylish way.

“It is more than providing ‘exceptional hair services,’” said Brenda Kay, owner of Flthy Hair and Nail Salon, about her establishment.

“It’s about making people feel good about themselves,” she said. “That’s our ultimate goal.”

Located at 2112 N. Broadwell in Grand Island, Flthy got its start when Kay participated in a Big Idea event hosted by Central Community College in the fall of 2022.

“I won $1,000, which I used to open up the salon,” Kay said.

Over the past three years, she said she has consistently used the catchphrase “filthy animals” on most of her social media posts to connect with her audience.

“So, I decided to incorporate my catchphrase into the salon’s name,” Kay said.

Flthy Hair and Nail Salon offers a wide range of hair services, including hair color, styling, treatment, extensions, deep conditioning, haircuts and nail services.

About the salon’s name, Kay said, “We deal with a lot of hair, which often ends up looking unkempt or ‘filthy,’ so I thought it would be a fitting name for the salon.”

It also aligns with her catchphrase used on social media to engage with her audience.

Kay said she and the other salon specialists at Flthy have more than 3,000 hours of salon training, allowing them to specialize in different areas.

Growing up, Kay said she would often help family members with their hair, which sparked her passion for the craft.

“Combining this interest with obtaining my certification from Joseph’s College further fueled my desire to work in the community and enhance people’s hair,” she said.

Kay said owning the salon holds significant importance to her since she would be the first in her family to venture into the salon industry.

“This accomplishment carries even more weight considering my family’s immigrant background,” Kay said.

She said she has big plans for the salon.

“We are focusing on expansion, with the goal of establishing Flthy salons nationwide,” Kay said.

Flthy operates by appointment only, as each stylist rents a booth within the salon.

“This allows everyone to be their own boss without the need for micromanagement,” Kay said.

Flthy’s motto is “be brave, be bold, and be you.”

To make an appointment, call 308-850-1059.