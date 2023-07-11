U-Haul trucks land at Ubetcha Auto

ST. PAUL — U-Haul Co. of Nebraska has announced that Ubetcha Auto signed on as a U-Haul neighborhood dealer to serve the St. Paul community.

Ubetcha Auto at 414 Second St. will offer essential services like U-Haul trucks, trailers, towing equipment and support rental items. Ubetcha Auto partners Michael and Jean Thede say they are “proud to team with the industry leader in do-it-yourself moving and self-storage to better meet the demands of Howard County.”

U-Haul has teamed with independent dealers to offer rental equipment to do-it-yourself movers since 1945. The local affiliates are not U-Haul franchises as there are no financial investments required to be a neighborhood dealer.

These small businesses have committed a portion of their lot space for U-Haul equipment, and a portion of their time to help meet the mobility needs of their neighbors. .

Normal business hours are 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. Reserve U-Haul products at this dealer location by calling 308-754-2200 or visiting https://www.uhaul.com/Locations/Truck-Rentals-near-Saint-Paul-NE-68873/042391/

CVA launches #WEARECVA photo contest

YORK — Central Valley Ag cooperative is asking folks to share their stories by entering CVA’s sixth annual photo contest. Contest is open through Aug. 3.

Photos can be entered into three categories: Beauty in Agriculture, Generations on the Farm, and Working in Acres. Photos can exhibit harvest, livestock, planting, equipment, life on the farm, and more. There is no shortage of topics to showcase in the agriculture industry.

“We’re thrilled to present this photo contest as a platform to showcase agriculture through authentic pictures and connect within our communities,” said Owen Baker, SVP of Marketing at CVA. CVA member-owners, employees, professionals, and area community members are all welcome to participate.

There will be one winner selected from each category as well as one People’s Choice Award. Winners will be awarded a $100 cash gift card. In addition, winners will receive special placement in CVA’s print and online publications.

Once submitted, photos will be placed in the “CVA Photo Contest” album on CVA’s Facebook page. The photo that gets the most likes, shares, and comments on Facebook will be awarded the People’s Choice Award.

Entries must be entered through CVA’s website: https://www.cvacoop.com/cva-photo-contest

For full details regarding the 2023 CVA Photo Contest, please visit: www.cvacoop.com.

Central Valley Ag is a farmer-owned cooperative with locations in Iowa, Kansas, and Nebraska. CVA is an innovative leader providing products and services in grain, agronomy, feed and energy. Find more information about Central Valley Ag by visiting www.cvacoop.com

Mead Lumber announces rebranding initiativeOMAHA — Mead Lumber, supplier of building materials and services, has announced the launch of its rebranding initiative, aimed at updating the company’s look and creating consistency across its business units, both with employees and customers.

As part of the rebranding initiative, Mead Lumber will unveil a new and modern logo, an all-new website, and a new web address, which is www.meadlumber.com, among many other initiatives. Some of its locations will also be changing their name to Mead Lumber, while others will keep their name but will follow the new logo and design scheme.

“Our team has been working tirelessly to develop a fresh look for our brand that better represents the quality, reliability, and innovation that our customers have come to expect from us,” said CEO Dave Anderson. “This new branding highlights our commitment to providing top-notch service and support for all of our customers.”

At the heart of the rebrand is Mead Lumber’s brand promise: “To Make You Feel at Home, From Design to Finish.” This promise has always been the cornerstone of their business, and they are committed to continuing to deliver on it in everything they do.

Mead Lumber is a 100% employee owned company that has become one of the leaders in the building materials industry, ranking in the top 12 nationally for companies serving Professional Builders. Mead Lumber now has 52 operating locations in Nebraska (including Grand Island), Colorado, Kansas, Iowa, Missouri, Montana, Oklahoma, South Dakota, and Wyoming, including five truss and wall panel manufacturing plants and a countertop manufacturing facility. For more information on Mead Lumber, visit www.meadlumber.com.