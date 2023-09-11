Gus Katrouzos, a downtown lunch room fixture and one of Grand Island's best-known residents, passed away Saturday at the age of 98.

Gus and his son, George, were the longtime owners of Coney Island Lunch Room.

He passed away at Faith Regional Health Service in Norfolk.

"He loved the people. He touched a lot of families," his son said Monday.

In 1933, Gus’ father, George, purchased what became the Coney Island Lunch Room.

Serving up Coney dogs to thousands of customers over the years, Katrouzos got to know five or six generations of some families, his son said.

"He knew everybody from way back and helped a lot of people, too," George said.

He knew the names of customers who hadn't been in for many years.

Customers were always asking George, "How's your dad?"

For the last 10 months, Katrouzos had lived at the Norfolk Veterans Home, his son said. The family had been waiting for a spot to open at the Veterans Home in Kearney.

Katrouzos was known for saying, "What a Life," which became the title of a book he wrote in 2020 in collaboration with Larry Molczyk, Jean Lukesh and James Dean

His wife, Christina, died in 2022 at the age of 97.

The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 14, at Curran Funeral Chapel. Interment will be in the Grand Island City Cemetery. Military honors will be rendered by the United Veterans Honor Guard and the U.S. Army Honor Team. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at Curran Funeral Chapel.