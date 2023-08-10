LINCOLN — Manufacturers and all Nebraskans are invited to nominate their favorite product to compete in the second annual “Coolest Thing Made in Nebraska” tournament.

To qualify, products must be manufactured in Nebraska. Nominations are accepted online at nemanufacturingalliance.com.

“This exciting contest is an opportunity to showcase just how broadly manufacturing is at the heart of success in our communities and our families, not to mention the level of pride Nebraskans have in Nebraska-made products,” said Mike Johnson, NE Chamber chief operating officer and vice president of manufacturing. “Last year’s competition exceeded our expectations with the excitement it created. We can’t wait to see how the public embraces it and who will take the championship title this time!”

The tournament will once again lead Nebraskans into the annual celebration of NE Manufacturing Month in October. Nebraskans are then invited to vote for their favorite Nebraska-made product in a head-to-head, bracket-style competition in September. The champion will be announced Oct. 10 at the NE Chamber’s Manufacturing Summit in La Vista, where the finalists will also be invited to display their products.

The contest, hosted by the NE Manufacturing Alliance and powered by the NE Chamber and Nebraska Public Power District — together with local public power utilities, celebrates the state’s thriving manufacturing industry with Nebraska residents, students, educators, community leaders, manufacturers and especially, the vast number of Nebraskans working in manufacturing every day.

“Nebraska Public Power District is proud to provide power to many of Nebraska’s manufacturers across the state who, in turn, help to power our state’s economy,” said Courtney Dentlinger, NPPD vice president of customer services and external affairs and chief customer officer. “We’re excited to shine a spotlight on these industries, while highlighting the incredible economic impact they have on Nebraska.”