LINCOLN — The Nebraska Corn Board has opened the internship application period for five internship experiences beginning in May 2024.

The internships vary in location, focus and scope but are designed to provide students with an overview of Nebraska’s corn industry through real-world professional examples and experiences.

Four of the five internships are summer-long experiences that are based outside of Nebraska. These four experiences are with cooperating partners of NCB. The remaining position is a yearlong internship where one student will work in the Nebraska Corn office in Lincoln.

Internship opportunities for 2024 — 2025:

— Communications and Event Management Internship, hosted by Nebraska Corn in Lincoln from May 2024 through May 2025.

— Event Management Internship, hosted by the U.S. Grains Council in Washinton, D.C.; summer 2024.

— Communications and Investor Relations Internship, hosted by the National Corn Growers Association in St. Louis; summer 2024.

— Public Policy and Analysis Internship, hosted by the National Corn Growers Association in St. Louis; summer 2024.

— Promotion and International Relations Internship, hosted by the U.S. Meat Export Federation in Denver; summer 2024.

“Students today are vying for a high-energy, motivating and hands-on opportunity to grow their knowledge and skills, and these internships provide exactly that,” said Kelly Brunkhorst, executive director of Nebraska Corn. “Each of these internships are designed with students in mind who will excel and grow their skillsets to leave college prepared for the working force. Our goal is to assist in their development and career aspirations.”

Nebraska Corn internships are open to all college students, with a preference given to students enrolled in colleges or universities located in Nebraska. The application process can be found online at https://nebraskacorn.gov/internships/. The submission deadline is Friday, Oct. 13.