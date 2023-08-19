LINCOLN — Nebraska Extension will provide in-field training opportunities during the Nebraska Corn and Soybean Clinics, scheduled for two locations, Aug. 29 in North Platte, and Aug. 31 in Mead.

Learn about research-based recommendations for improving yield and profit potential. See a “growing season” all in one place — the training includes hands-on interaction and field demos.

The Aug. 29 training will be at the University of Nebraska West Central Research, Extension and Education Center, 402 W. State Farm Road in North Platte. Training on Thursday, Aug. 31, will be at the University of Nebraska Eastern Nebraska Research, Extension & Education Center, 1071 County Road G, Ithaca (near Mead).

The clinics will differ in content due to variables at each location. Nicolas Cafaro, assistant professor and cropping systems specialist in agronomy and horticulture at the West Central Research, Extension and Education Center, says “Nebraska has diversity of soil, weather conditions, and cropping systems. That means that corn and soybean management is also different across Nebraska. We want to bring better access to the clinics for Nebraskans.”

Registration begins at 9 a.m. Training is from 9:30 a.m. to 3:20 p.m.

Focusing on both corn and soybeans will provide a well-rounded educational experience.

Cafaro says, “The management of one crop could influence the other crop in the following year and sometimes the same year (such as herbicide drift), so a systems approach is important.”

CCA credits (4.5) have been applied for and are pending.

Clinics are limited to 50 participants, so please pre-register one week before each clinic date to ensure a spot. Participants can choose the location they are attending when registering.

The fee is $75 for those seeking CCA credits and $25 for those attending that do not need continuing education credits. Fees include training, lunch and reference materials.

Learn more and register: https://enreec.unl.edu/nebraska-corn-soybean-clinic/