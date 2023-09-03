Crane Gardens Memory Care at 2904 W. Fifth St. in Grand Island, is on a mission to preserve the independence, compassion, expertise, respect and dignity of individuals with Alzheimer’s disease and other forms of dementia.

Crane Gardens has been designed with the residents in mind, creating a smaller, home-like area that maintains the look and feel of a typical single-family residence.

Owned and operated by Amber and Dennis Rosno, Crane Gardens is an independently-run facility.

Amber Rosno, who has years of experience in various nursing fields, expressed her passion for caring for the elderly.

She said that after working in memory care for other agencies, she and her husband decided it was time to open their own facility, one that offered a more personal touch and a family-operated, loving and caring environment rather than an institutional setting.

Having witnessed the need for a more home-centered, caring and family-oriented atmosphere in memory care facilities, Rosno said, “Our loved ones deserve to have a rich, meaningful day, every day, where they are each treated with love and respect, and that will always be our goal.”

According to the Alzheimer’s Association, more than 6 million Americans are living with Alzheimer’s. By 2050, this number is projected to rise to nearly 13 million.

The Alzheimer’s Association reports that 1 in 3 seniors dies with Alzheimer’s or another dementia and it kills more people each year than breast cancer and prostate cancer combined.

In 2023, Alzheimer’s and other dementias will cost the nation $345 billion. By 2050, these costs could rise to nearly $1 trillion.

Crane Gardens is a licensed assisted living facility that specializes in memory care. They also offer day-stay services as well as respite care.

According to Rosno, their staff members are universal care providers who not only take care of the residents’ health and well-being but also assist with housekeeping, laundry, cooking and more.

“Our staff is committed to providing care, love, understanding and respect, treating the residents like family and rejoicing in happy moments while supporting each other during difficult times,” she said.

Rosno said the name Crane Gardens is inspired by the area’s annual spring Sandhill crane migration, a sight well-known in Nebraska.

Rosno explained, “As caregivers, we provide this love, care and support to our residents, families, and even ourselves to help ‘migrate’ through the different stages of dementia.”

She said the word “gardens” represents the Alzheimer’s Association’s annual walk, where various colored flowers make up the “Promise Garden” to bring awareness to the fight against Alzheimer’s and dementia. (That annual walk is planned for Saturday morning, Sept. 9, in at Suck’s Lake in Grand Island.)

“Just as each flower is unique, so is each resident at Crane Gardens,” Rosno said.

In addition to providing a loving home-like environment, Crane Gardens prioritizes resident security. =

Rosno said they have locked doors that bring a sense of calm to families, and the staff is extensively trained in safety aspects.

Importantly, she said, they do not have different levels of care, ensuring the monthly bill to families does not increase as the disease progresses.

“We believe that once you become a resident and your needs change, we need to change our way of caring for our residents,” Rosno said.

They offer incontinence care, fall monitors and other services at no additional cost, as their focus is solely on the residents and their families.

Crane Gardens also provides respite and day-stay services for caregivers who may need a break. They collaborate with home health professionals and hospice agencies to ensure comprehensive care.

Rejecting the institutional model, Rosno said Crane Gardens prioritizes individual care, maintaining a smaller staff-to-resident ratio compared to most assisted living facilities. They also have a registered nurse on-site to guide and supervise the care provided.

Crane Gardens offers 24-hour specialized care. For more information, interested individuals can visit its website at cranegardens.com or contact them by phone at 308-675-4000. Crane Gardens also has a page on Facebook.