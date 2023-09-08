LINCOLN — The field in the second annual “Coolest Thing Made in Nebraska” tournament has narrowed to eight products. Round one garnered more than 30,000 votes from across the state.

Public voting for the top eight products in the bracket-style competition will be run through 11:59 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 10.

Manufacturers, students and all Nebraskans are invited to vote for their favorite product manufactured in Nebraska each week through the month of September at nemanufacturingalliance.com. Each voter is permitted one vote per matchup, per round.

The top eight contenders are:

Chocolate Meltaways, Bakers Candies, Greenwood

Endicott Invisi-Lug Clay Paver, Endicott Clay Products Company, Endicott

Fire Truck, Danko Emergency Equipment, Snyder

Flyover Whiskey, Flyover Whiskey, West Point

Geothermal Greenhouse, Greenhouse in the Snow-Antioch Machine Shop, Alliance

Ignis, Drone Amplifed, Lincoln

Ram Air Turbine (RAT) Hub, Collins Aerospace, York

Rocket Mobility All-Terrain Tracked Wheelchair, Rocket Mobility, Columbus

The contest, hosted by the NE Manufacturing Alliance and powered by the NE Chamber and Nebraska Public Power District – together with your local public power utility, celebrates the state’s thriving manufacturing industry with Nebraska residents, students, educators, community leaders, manufacturers and especially, the more than 100,000 Nebraska makers working in manufacturing every day.

The tournament leads Nebraskans into the annual celebration of NE Manufacturing Month this October. The champion will be announced Oct. 10 at the NE Chamber’s Manufacturing Summit in La Vista, where the top 16 finalists will be invited to display their products.