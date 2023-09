LINCOLN — Four Nebraska-made products have advanced to the semifinals of the “Coolest Thing Made in Nebraska” tournament.

Public voting for the top four semifinalists in the bracket-style competition is open through 11:59 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 17, at nemanufacturingalliance.com. Each voter is permitted one vote per matchup, per round. The first two rounds of the competition drew about 40,000 votes total.

The following Nebraska manufacturers and their featured products are semifinalists.

Endicott Invisi-Lug Clay Paver, Endicott Clay Products Company, Endicott

Fire Truck, Danko Emergency Equipment, Snyder

Ignis Firefighting System, Drone Amplifed, Lincoln

Rocket Mobility All-Terrain Tracked Wheelchair, Rocket Mobility, Columbus

The contest, hosted by the NE Manufacturing Alliance and powered by the NE Chamber and Nebraska Public Power District — together with local public power utilities celebrates the state’s thriving manufacturing industry with Nebraska residents, students, educators, community leaders, manufacturers and especially, the more than 100,000 Nebraska makers working in manufacturing every day.

The tournament leads Nebraskans into the annual celebration of NE Manufacturing Month this October. The champion will be announced Oct. 10 at the NE Chamber’s Manufacturing Summit in La Vista, where the top 16 finalists are invited to display their products.