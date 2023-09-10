LINCOLN — Nebraska LEAD (Leadership Education/Action Development) Group 42 participants have been announced by the program’s director, Terry Hejny. The two-year program will begin in this month.

The newest members of Nebraska’s premier agricultural leadership development program are involved in production agriculture and/or agribusiness in Nebraska.

“I am excited to get started with this cohort as it appears that Class 42 is filled with outstanding individuals from throughout our state,” Hejny said. “Once again, our task will be to prepare and motivate them for future leadership roles in their community, our state and beyond.”

LEAD Fellows will participate in 12 monthly three-day seminars across Nebraska, a 10-day national study/travel seminar and a 14–16-day international study/travel seminar. The goal of the program is to develop problem solvers, decision makers, and spokespersons for Nebraska agriculture and beyond.

Seminar themes include leadership assessment/potential, natural resources, energy, communication, agricultural policy/finance, international trade, Nebraska’s political process, social/cultural issues, agribusiness and marketing, information technology, advances in health care, the resources and people of Nebraska’s Panhandle and other areas designed to develop leaders through exposure to a broad array of current topics and issues and how they interrelate.

The Nebraska LEAD Program is governed by the non-profit Nebraska Agricultural Leadership Council in cooperation with the Institute of Agriculture and Natural Resources at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln and 13 other institutions of higher education throughout Nebraska.

Nebraska LEAD 42 Fellows from Central Nebraska include: Michelle Bose of Arcadia, Matthew Oswald of Aurora, Adam Oldemeyer of Ayr, Levi French of Broken Bow, Ryan Hanousek of Cairo, Sloane Holtmeier of Kearney, Brad Parliament of Mason City, Kelby Sudbeck of Ord, Carter Smith of Shelby and Dalton Kenning of Wood Riser.

Other 42 fellows are Annalyssa Fountain of Bellevue; Wes Cammack of DeWitt; John Garlock of Elkhorn; Nicholas Swenson of Greenwood; April Delsing of Hemingford; Logan Reed of Holdrege; Nic Grams, Rachel Ibach, Michael Manning, Nathan Watermeier and Jake Werner of Lincoln; Sidney Robinson of Loomis; Jessica Palm of Mitchell; Emmet Storer of North Platte; Cathryn Klein of Omaha; Blake Hokamp of Randolph; Traci Menke and Zach Tveitnes of Seward; and Brett Storer of Wahoo.