LINCOLN — Drones have gained a lot of popularity in farming and ranching operations across the United States over the last several years.

Nebraska Extension and the Nebraska Agricultural Technologies Association will host the Drones in Ag Conference from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Aug. 3 at the Eastern Nebraska Research Extension and Education Center near Ithaca.

There will be three separate presentation topics to choose from including: Operating a Drone Business, Livestock Production, or Crop Production.

This event will include live field demonstrations in addition to presentations on drone laws, scouting, using drones in the classroom, drone efficiency and more.

Those interested in registering for this conference can learn more at the NEATA website: https://neata.org/.