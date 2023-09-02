"Work is not just about making a living, it is about making a life."

— Denis Waitley, American motivational speaker, writer and consultant

Labor Day is a day dedicated to celebrating the achievements and contributions of workers and the labor movement.

It is a day on which the nation shows appreciation for the hard work and contributions of workers to the country's economy and society.

Mitch Mittelstaedt, director of engineering at Hornady in Grand Island, exemplifies Waitley’s idea of work as a core principle of a good life, as he believes that hard work and a strong work ethic makes a community, state and nation, which honors laborers on the first Monday of September.

Mittelstaedt was raised near Lexington. After high school, he attended college at Kearney and in Lincoln, where he received a degree in mechanical engineering.

Mittlestaedt said after graduation he wanted to stay in Nebraska because he values family and prefers the smaller town lifestyle.

He said that he chose this field because his father had worked in manufacturing and he was familiar with it. He also appreciates the work ethic and values he learned from his parents.

To fulfill that wish to remain in Nebraska, his first job after graduation was at Hornady as an engineer.

At the time he was hired 25 years ago, the company was expanding and diversifying its line of ammunition products. From the onset, Mittlestaedt knew that Hornady was a perfect match for his ambitions and talents.

He appreciated working for a family-owned company where the owners were present and involved in the day-to-day operations. He said the family atmosphere and local control were important factors that made him want to stay with the company.

Grand Island was the home of the Cornhusker Ammunition plant that played an important role in America’s success in World War II.

In 1949, Joyce Hornady started his ammunition plant. Next year, the company will celebrate its 75th anniversary. Over the years, the company has grown and prospered under the Hornady family, including Joyce’s son, Steve, and daughter, Margaret, and now the third generation, Jason, Steve’s son.

Reflecting on his 25 years with the company, Mittlestaedt expressed his satisfaction with the financial security and growth opportunities he has experienced.

He said that he never felt the need to look for a job at a larger corporation because the Hornady company took care of him and his family.

Mittlestaedt credited his strong work ethic to his upbringing. It also is something he has instilled in his own children.

A quote attributed to a Chinese philosopher, Confucius, says, "Choose a job you love, and you will never have to work a day in your life."

That has been true for Mittlestaedt.

He said the Hornady company’s culture promotes teamwork. Along with being a family business, he said, it is also a family-oriented business that treats its employees as part of a big family and stresses the importance of every individual's contribution in making the company successful.

Former South African President Nelson Mandela has been quoted as saying, "Work is not a curse, but a blessing. It allows us to shape our own destiny and contribute to the betterment of society.”

And that is a message Mittlestaedt stresses on Labor Day weekend.

“One doesn't necessarily need a college degree to have a successful career,” he said.

Mittlestaedt said young people should consider technical careers.

In growing Grand Island’s hometown economy, he points to Grand Island Public Schools Career Pathways Institute, which prepares students for the jobs needed by community businesses, such as Hornady.

Central Community College in Grand Island also allows student to further that technical training.

“I encourage everyone to take pride in their work and find satisfaction in what they do,” Mittlestaedt said