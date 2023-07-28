Right next to Interstate 80, along Highway 281, a Fat Dogs Travel Center will open next year.

The business will include a convenience store, a truckers' lounge, showers and "some sit-down eating," said Jim Riewe, president of Fat Dogs Travel Centers.

Fat Dogs are owned by Wilkinson Development of North Platte.

"Our travel centers are basically a truck stop," Riewe said. The company calls them travel centers because they cater to both truckers and average motorists, he said.

Fat Dogs currently has travel centers in Lexington, Ogallala and North Platte.

In addition to snacks, the travel center store will have an ice cream bar, souvenirs and a beer cave, Riewe said. Attached to the store will be a quick-service restaurant.

Currently, a Fat Dogs convenience store operates just across 281 from the travel center site.

Riewe said he doesn't know yet what will happen to the Grand Island convenience store. There are "different things that we could do there and have some fun with," he said. "We're not 100% sure yet."

The gasoline sold at the travel center will probably be either Gulf or Phillips 66.

In building next to I-80, Fat Dogs is squeezing in a truck stop between the Interstate and the long-established Bosselman Travel Center, which is about a third of a mile to the north.

"Customers will have just another choice on the interstate when they pull up," Riewe said.

The project also helps populate the area between Grand Island and the interstate.

Riewe points out that other projects are going up nearby. "We're happy to be a part of it," he said.

Mark Wilkinson is the owner and CEO of the Wilkinson Companies.

The company operates seven Fat Dogs, all along Interstate 80 in Nebraska. In addition to Grand Island and the cities mentioned above, the other locations are in Sidney and Lincoln.

If things go well, Grand Island's Fat Dogs Travel Center will open in May or June.

"I'm hoping we're ready for summer traffic next year," Riewe said.