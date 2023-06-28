“I didn’t really think it was a career,” Jacob "Dopey" Gutierrez said. “I just thought I was just going to come here, do this, do that ….”

He leans back, eyeing the tattoo design pressed onto my shoulder.

“Do you want to look at it?”

Of course.

It’s a daylily – inspired by a drawing by Czech art nouveau artist Alphonse Mucha. It’s the day after my mom and aunt’s birthday, and they are daylily enthusiasts.

“Do you mind if I add my own shading?” he asks me.

I’ve seen Dopey’s work before — he tattooed a paw on my forearm while he was working at I-80 Tattoo. I trust him. I say yes.

Dopey’s has had his own shop, Tattoos by Dopes, since March. It’s tucked into a multi-unit building on the northern end of Grand Island, near Highway 281. The inside is spacious – simple, but not generic. A handful of other stations line the walls; Hannah “Cake” Yake and Joplin Smith have tattoo stations, along with fledgling tattoo artist Rachel Hagge, still working on her apprenticeship.

Vinny Jodoin occupies a spot for piercings. When he’s not poking holes through flesh by request, he’s teaching at Grand Island Senior High. His favorite tattoos reflect his interest and lifestyle.

“I'm a math nerd,” Jodoin says, shrugging. “So this is Galileo Galilei, an Italian mathematician. I'm also Italian.” He points to a sizable tattoo on his leg. “And (Galileo) has got a math symbol instead of a teardrop.”

Another favorite of Jodoin’s is one done by his wife: Cake. It’s a tattoo of Vincent Van Gogh’s Starry Night. “It's the most intricate one I have.”

In the meantime, Cake is working on matching mother-daughter dragon pieces. It isn’t Mom’s first tattoo, but she questions how painful it will be.

In the corner of the shop, Dopey has my tattoo underway. He’s quiet, unless the chatter in the shop is directed towards him.

"What’s it like being a Latino business owner in Nebraska?" I ask him.

“I don’t feel like I own it. I feel like it’s all of us.” Dopey looks up briefly from our daylily, and nods towards his coworkers. “They helped me get this. Without them without I would not have anything,” he says.

Dopey landed in Nebraska in 1993, when his mother and stepfather were getting a divorce. Before that, he spent time in other parts of the country, including Florida.

“It was going to be come here or have to do 25-to-life in prison,” Dopey said, quietly.

He had gotten mixed up with wrong crowd and the wrong substances throughout part of his life.

“This is what keeps me out of trouble,” Dopey said of his trade. “I stopped hanging around the gang stuff.”

He estimates his first ink was done at age 16 – maybe 17. It was a garage setup, his buddy holding a bucket of water, while Dopey etched ink into a friend.

It was probably some gang stuff, he figured.

It was also stuff of ingenuity. Dopey did his first tattoo using a contraption made of six C batteries, speaker wire, a Walkman from RadioShack, and some other materials, wrapped up tightly in duct tape.

Here Dopey and company use modern machines — Dopey graduated from extreme DIY stage many years ago. The shading and thin lines of the daylily, nearly halfway done, are a far cry from inky, blooming garage and prison tattoos.

Cake has been wanting to take her tattooing to another level. She’s been keeping an eye on a tattoo artist on Instagram who does glitter tattoos.

“There are definitely styles that I like,” she says, cleaning her station. “I like American traditional. I also have been getting into some realism, but I would love to try a glitter tattoo. It’s kind of a type of stippling where you use different colors all together and it ends up looking like it's glitter.”

Dopey mentions patch tattoos, which look like the artist has stitched a patch onto the skin.

I mention green screen tattoos, which have been appearing on social media.

The shop members present – Dopey, Cake, Vinny and Joplin – do a collective eye roll.

“You just do a solid color,” Cake says. “And that's it. It's a little overrated.”

Joplin is a relatively new artist. She likes tattoos, but has few visible ones. Joplin admits she’s extremely picky about what goes on her skin. At the same time, she says, tattooing has few limits.

“I feel like there a lot that I want to try,” Joplin says, excited. She is still working on her station displays.

Vinny recruited some GISH students to put together some marketing materials and video portfolios for the business – as long as they keep their grades up.

“Our students are working on two more videos,” he says. “It is nice because one is kind of like the moving portfolio.”

My Mucha tattoo is finished. Dopey added a touch of white highlighting. He seems satisfied, and takes a photo.

The next appointment is waiting, but I’m slow to scoot away from good company. Dopey cleans up his station while a woman – a regular, I gather – waits her turn.

"What’s the big deal with tattoos, anyway?" I ask. It’s a rhetorical question, but worth asking.

Cake knows exactly what the big deal is.

“It’s your story.”