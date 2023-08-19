A ribbon cutting ceremony Friday at Elite Casino Resorts in Grand Island marked the opening of live table games at the casino.

But not only for the Grand Island casino, it’s a first for live table games at any Nebraska casino.

The expanded casino will provide live blackjack, craps and roulette tables, along with state-of-the-art slot machines.

“We are absolutely thrilled to be introducing the first live table games in Nebraska and to our valued guests at Grand Island Casino,” said Dan Kehl, CEO of Elite Casino Resorts, the parent company of Grand Island Casino.

Kehl said the “expansion of our temporary casino is a result of listening to our guests and our commitment to offering top-notch entertainment experiences.

“We are also eager to begin construction on our permanent facility in October, commencing the next phase of this multi-million-dollar development in Grand Island. We’ve been pioneers in the gaming industry for 30 years. Bringing table games to Nebraska is another exciting step in our family’s journey

He said the growth and expansion of the casino in its first eight months at Fonner Park has been a “pleasant surprise.”

“We knew it was going to be successful, but the rapid growth is definitely a blessing,” Kehl said.

With the expansion of the casino and its 50 additional employees, employment now stands at 141 people. Once the new casino and resort complex is completed in 17 months, employment will increase to more than 350 people.

Along with Grand Island State Sen. Ray Aguilera, Sen. Tom Briese of District 41 was also at the grand opening.

Briese said growth of the casino business in Grand Island and in Nebraska will help provide property tax relief. Casinos now operate in Grand Island, Lincoln and Columbus. Omaha and other communities are looking to open casinos in the future.

“Projections suggest that after five to six years, we can expect to yield roughly $100 million per year in property tax relief for the property tax credit fund, and it will likely grow from there,” he said.

While casino gambling will not be the ultimate solution for property tax relief, Briese said it will help.

The average sold price of a house in June in Grand Island was more than $264,000.

“It is a positive for Nebraska property taxpayers, as well as the local communities,” he said about the property tax relief that will come from gambling. “Additional employment and tax relief will benefit the local folks too.”

Chris Kotulak, CEO of Fonner Park, said the expansion of the casino is a “significant moment for the horse racing community, Grand Island, and the entire state of Nebraska.”

“The addition of live table games, expanded menu offerings, and live entertainment on weekends at Grand Island Casino brings a new level of entertainment to our community and provides a unique experience for both locals and visitors,” Kotulak said. “It is also another step towards revitalizing the Nebraska Thoroughbred racing industry and the accompanying agriculture industry.”

The opening of the expanded casino in time for college football season. The expanded casino area will introduce retail and kiosk sports betting through the ELITE Sportsbook.

Guests will have the opportunity to place wagers on their favorite college and professional teams right at the casino.

Another feature of the expansion is the Snack Bar has been transformed into “Draft Day,” offering an expanded menu selection that includes appetizers, burgers, pizza, salads, and breakfast bites on weekends.

Grand Island Casino Resort opened as a temporary casino facility on Dec. 27, 2022. The temporary casino, now with the new addition, features 337 slot machines and eight table games.

Construction of the full resort is scheduled to begin in October and will offer a 24-hour Vegas-inspired casino experience, including sports wagering, a 162-room hotel, a premium spa, a variety of dining options and live entertainment on weekends.