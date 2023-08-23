If you are so inclined, you can now legally bet on the Huskers to beat Minnesota on Aug. 31.

The Elite Sportsbook opened for business Wednesday at the Grand Island Casino. The opening was announced by Elite Casino Resorts, the casino's parent company.

"We are excited to offer sports betting to our guests," Dan Kehl, CEO of Elite Casino Resorts, says in a news release. "This is another big step on our path to bring a permanent, full-service casino resort to Grand Island."

"Guests will find convenient betting kiosks and retail betting in the Draft Day area at the Grand Island Casino," says the news release.

Nebraska sports wagering rules require that bets be made in person at a casino. Nebraskans are also not allowed to bet on Nebraska college teams when they're playing in games within the state. In other words, you can legally bet on the Huskers only when they're on the road.

Online sports betting remains illegal in Nebraska.

Last week, the Grand Island facility became the first casino in Nebraska to offer table games, adding blackjack, craps and roulette. The casino has 337 slot machines.

"We are listening to our customers and adding amenities and options to make every visit a great experience," Fonner Park CEO Chris Kotulak said in a statement.

The location of the new sportsbook received an upgrade as the former Snack Bar has been transformed into Draft Day.

Elite describes Draft Day as "a culinary destination offering an expanded menu selection including appetizers, burgers, pizza, salads and breakfast bites on Saturday and Sunday mornings.

"The menu, designed to cater to a variety of tastes, is sure to enhance the overall casino experience," says the news release.

The temporary casino opened on Dec. 27, 2022.