The Grand Island Chamber of Commerce will host its second annual summer internship social starting at 3 p.m. Friday, July 21.

Building off last year’s event, Grand Island businesses are invited to participate in a social mixer for college interns and recent college graduates. This event will take place in the Railside district, starting at Happy Brush and ending with a rooftop party sponsored by GIX Logistics.

Interns from every industry are invited together for ice breakers and networking with like-aged individuals. Chamber Vice President Courtney Glock says this is an event the chamber hopes to build on for years to come.

“It’s imperative that we, as a community, are helping to make intern experiences the best they can be,” Glock said. “These students are only here for a short time so we must highlight as much as we can in their time here — a helpful component of that is creating connections to other interns in the area.”

There will be nearly 40 interns participating in the event from industries including logistics, accounting, manufacturing, marketing, economic development, architecture and engineering. Many of the interns participating are from the Grand Island area and have chosen an internship in Grand Island because of their interest in returning post-college.

“Internships offer a taste of what it’s like to work within that company and live in that community, which proves to be an important piece of the equation as these students plan out their futures and look to relocate after college,” Glock said. “Bringing together interns for an afternoon of fun provides them with the opportunity to create connections outside of the workplace, in hopes of recruiting them back for a second internship or even full-time employment.”

For more information, contact Glock at 308-382-9210 or cglock@gichamber.com.